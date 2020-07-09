Thousands of Blount County families could receive payments under a pandemic assistance program if their children qualified for free or reduced-cost school meals, although schools continued to offer food this spring while buildings were closed.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services has extended until Monday, July 13, the deadline to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.
Already the state has received applications for more than 1,600 children in Blount County. By Wednesday, July 8, the DHS had approved the applications for 280 and the others were under review, a spokesman told The Daily Times.
The P-EBT program provides $5.70 for each day that the child qualifies. Eligibility includes not only children whose families individually receive school meals assistance but also those who attended a “Community Eligibility Provision” school, where all children may receive free meals.
Schools are eligible for the CEP program if at least 40% of students are eligible for free meals based on such criteria as receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits, being in foster care or being homeless.
Area schools currently part of the CEP program are Blount County Schools’ Lanier, Mary Blount, Townsend and Rockford elementaries, along with Eagleton Middle School.
Families who receive SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits do not need to apply because the P-EBT assistance automatically will be added to their EBT cards.
Tennessee is among more than 40 states approved to offer the P-EBT assistance provided under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
All three local public school districts are working on plans that would allow families who choose virtual learning for the coming school year to pick up meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.