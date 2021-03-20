On Feb. 28, 2020, I sat at a rectangular table in a Blount Memorial Hospital conference room. I was wearing a black and white polka-dotted skirt. It was cloudy and cold outside. I remember most things from that day.
It was the first day I talked to Dr. Harold Naramore about COVID-19.
At the time, COVID was a non-thing for me. I had written only one coronavirus story, which ran in the Jan. 25 paper . I’d finished that article seven days earlier but had to table it because I couldn’t find a local angle to a story about some about a virus killing people in China and just touching down in Seattle.
I made my way to Blount Memorial and sat across from BMH Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds and next to Naramore, the hospital’s chief medical officer, to talk about this foreign illness.
We were fewer than 2 feet apart, and I could see their expressions clearly on maskless faces. It was the last time I would see their noses and mouths, and hear their voices unmuffled by fabric.
I asked him: What is this virus? Is this going to come to Blount? Can we prevent that? How is the hospital going to react if it does? What exactly is personal protective equipment? Do we really need to wear masks to the grocery store?
They were all basic questions that asked the same thing: Should we be worried?
Naramore was calm, said the hospital could handle anything that came its way but that he didn’t anticipate too much would. “Prepared, not panicked” was his mantra, and I wanted it to be mine. too. “If it were to come here, we would be able to combat it,” he said that day.
I went back to the newsroom and wrote “BMH remains calm amid coronavirus panic,” a story that ran in the March 1 paper.
Ten days later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
Nine days after that, on March 20, I was scrolling down the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 reporting dashboard when I saw a tiny “1” next “Blount County” in the “positive cases” column.
Reflecting Friday on the past year of the coronavirus, Naramore said: “You have to remember, a year ago, we really didn’t know much about COVID as a nation. We weren’t familiar with the virus, and we certainly didn’t know how to treat it. We were all starting from square one.”
The Daily Times also began at square one, leaping from the starting line to a year-long sprint of complicated coverage: churches adapt, businesses take precautions, the library closes its doors, meetings move online; TDH reports the second Blount COVID-19 case on March 21, the ninth on March 30, the 24th on March 31; Blount County receives federal emergency funds, local government buildings close, hospital reports fair amount of PPE; Oliver Clyde Roberts Jr., a well-loved brother, husband, father and grandpa, becomes the first Blount County COVID death on April 5.
It was like a fast-forwarded montage. Every moment was saturated with lists of people to call, topics to research, emails to send. On my computer, bookmarked Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tabs sat below Google searches of what else can be used as toilet paper? Can particles make it through masks? Where do I get masks? What does “novel” mean in medical terms? What do people do if they can’t get groceries?
My desk was engulfed in Diet Coke and peanut butter crackers, different sized notebooks with scribblings I tried my hardest to make legible, a Target receipt for sweatpants when I’d been in the newsroom for 10 hours and couldn’t bear wearing jeans for one minute longer but didn’t have time to go home and change.
Certain moments in that time period slow down, and most of them still make my heart ache.
I watched my colleague, desk buddy and friend, Andrew Jones, unplug his computer and move his workspace 10 feet away, unlinking our woven-together desks and puncturing the hours of shared brainstorms and communal bags of Hot Cheetos.
Canceling festivities for St. Patrick’s Day, my family’s favorite holiday — forfeiting laughs, music, green beer and just-for-kicks pinches even when we’re all in head-to-toe emerald.
Opening mail from my sister: an envelope holding three paper masks with dancing Band-Aids dressed as superheroes on them and a hot pink Post-it note with “I love you very much” written on it in Sharpie.
Those are some moments from the beginning of the pandemic that I’ll never forget — moments that signaled the inevitable severing of togetherness, the start of change.
“As time unfolded, it became increasingly more predictable to me what was going to happen — my predictions on what was coming and when we were spot on,” Naramore recalled two days ago. “We focused on what we needed to do to stay ahead of this virus as much as possible, so that we could try to save as many lives as possible.”
Not all of my reporting was about negative change forced by COVID. Some stories were reflections of a thoughtful community working together. Business owners donate masks to first responders, food banks provide fresh produce to more people, gyms offer free online classes.
Blount Memorial submitted stories about people recovering from COVID, walking out of the hospital to a parade of doctors and nurses cheering and holding balloons.
“Many days, I went home to my family thankful that there were people who would be ready to give everything they had to care for my own family if we needed that care along the way,” the hospital’s Bounds said Friday.
My personal favorite story from this time was a feature about Charlie Cunningham, who recovered from the virus in April just in time to celebrate his wedding anniversary.
Cunningham was the first person I talked to who had actually tested positive for the virus. A year later, I know too many who have had COVID. But Cunningham was the first, and he opened my eyes.
Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him telling me that at one point that even the hairs on his head hurt.
“I can testify to how horrible it can be,” Cunningham said. “It’s not just yourself. It’s your family and anyone else you come in contact with. It’s not a thing you want to take for granted or make light of. It’s serious.”
Most people knew it was serious, even when Gov. Bill Lee and local leaders bucked health officials’ recommendations and refused to call for mask mandates.
New headlines: Businesses remain closed, Easter services move online, health department begins testing.
And though the world slowed down with less activities and places to go, Blount County cases didn’t. On June 13, the county broke the 100-case mark. Six Blount Countians had lost their lives by that point.
Things got progressively worse in the summer, and every day when I sat at my computer, I took a deep breath as I clicked TDH’s COVID reporting page — knowing whatever it showed would dictate my day.
My to-do list of “work on Saturday story,” “request so-and-so’s arrest report,” and “pay phone bill,” promptly made its way to the recycling bin on Aug. 27 when the county jail had a COVID outbreak, leading Blount to its high-water mark of 170 new cases reported in a single day.
My deep dive into county zoning regulations was thwarted when TDH reported the 100th Blount County COVID-19 death on Sept. 14.
Sometimes, as I would pore over the COVID data, I’d read it to myself in Spanish in an effort to minimize its effect on me. Saying it in my primary language made it too understandable, too real.
But whispering “cinco mil,” stopped me in my tracks — nauseated me — as much as it would had I read it in English when I saw 5,080 total Blount cases on Nov. 22. My language fort had come down. Now there was nothing to do but face the music, face the severity.
Naramore was doing the same as the holiday season rolled around, echoing the importance of gathering with only a few people as green bean casserole was scooped onto paper plates.
But it was around this time that another conversation that had been growing for months started to bloom, to seep into conversations as more than a possibility.
Vaccines were coming. And so was the end. We were safe. Safer anyway.
I’ll be surprised if I find anything in my career more rewarding than reporting on COVID vaccines.
On Dec. 17, Bounds texted me while I was feeding my cats. She said the hospital received its first shipment of COVID vaccines.
I started writing the breaking news story while my cat tried to climb up my legs, his paws reaching at the scoop of Purina in my hand.
I went into the newsroom knowing that the whole dynamic of COVID in the county had shifted. We now had an answer, a cure. It was over. Or would be soon.
Four days later, a batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrived at the Blount County Health Department. Photographer Tom Sherlin and I went there to watch as Mike Serratt became the first Blount County first responder to receive a dose.
Seratt, a sergeant for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, has colon cancer. He fell victim to COVID-19 in September and was hospitalized for seven days at Blount Memorial Hospital.
He said he was eager to get the vaccine. “I’ve got nothing else to lose,” he told me.
Vaccines started to enter the county steadily, and the number of Blount residents getting vaccinated grew and grew — mimicking the still-rising infections.
But a new problem also was arising. No one could figure out how to get the shots. They were lost in complicated online sign-ups. Folks were frustrated and anxious.
I talked to one Maryville man almost every day in January. He told me the hours he spent on hold at the health department trying to book a vaccine appointment, that he was 85, a retired respiratory therapist and had an adult son with Down syndrome.
He wanted the shot so badly you could hear it in his voice when he left voicemails saying “still no luck,” or “let me know if you’ve learned anything.”
Every time just before we’d hang up the phone, he’d say, “They’re going to find my cold, dead body with this phone glued to my ear on hold with the health department.”
I hadn’t heard from him for a while, so I called on March 11. He said he’d gotten the shot, thanked me for everything I had done and that he had to get off the phone to talk to his landscaping guy.
I got to establish relationships with so many people asking questions about the vaccine. Some would stay on the phone with me while they tried to navigate the sign-up site. I imagined them with reading glasses on the tips of their noses as they said things like “Oh look here, I see it now.” Then I’d hear them click “submit” only to read there were no available appointments until May.
But accessibility increased. Blount Discount Pharmacy started getting doses. Then Walmart. By March, 10 clinics and pharmacies were listed on vaccinefinder.org as having doses.
It hasn’t gotten entirely better though. People still email me. “Your story is inaccurate,” they say. “You said Kroger had doses, but when I tried to sign up, they said there weren’t any more left.”
This made me wish I could get a notification every time there was a vaccine put into a Blount Countian’s arm, and that I could write 1,000 stories a day saying, “There’s one less available. Yay!” But also, “I’m so sorry you tried to no avail for the 20th time this week.”
In a recent COVID-19 media briefing via conference call with Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, reporters from all over the state were told that by the end of March “it is plausible that we could be getting 300,000-plus vaccines per week.”
I can’t wait to write that story.
As of Saturday, more than 11% of Blount County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, TDH data shows. That’s more than 15,000 Blount Countians who most likely will not get COVID and almost definitely will not die from it. That’s 15,000 families saved, preserved, able to gather for sparklers and hot dogs on the Fourth of July.
I’m on pins and needles watching that number grow. Every time TDH updates the COVID reporting page, I rush to it, anxious to know how many people have been spared from this horrific virus.
While reporting on COVID should have solidified the importance of my job, most of the time it made me feel bad at it. I felt ill-equipped for this position. I didn’t think I could or should do it.
Journalism is communication, but how was I supposed to communicate something I didn’t understand — that no one understood? Nothing I wrote ever seemed like enough to inform the people, tell them what they needed to know, to ease their anxieties.
No questions I asked were enough to encapsulate a global devastation that sows grief at every corner, that ceases blind dates and sips of friends’ milkshakes, that forces children to miss wearing oversized backpacks and brand new shoes into their first day of second grade, ready to trade snacks from tin lunch boxes.
I am well-versed in words. I speak too many of them in a day, write them for a living and overthink them as I fall asleep at night. But there are no words that can articulate what occurs when an international reckoning pauses life, empties people of joy and stops hearts.
It’s a burden to carry — to feel entirely undeserving and unable to communicate when that’s your entire job.
But I’ve done it or tried, and I’m grateful I have. It has knit me together with this community, taught me how to reach people, how to listen to them.
A year into COVID in Blount County and of the country as a whole, an overarching atmosphere has persisted: we will work our way through anything that comes around as a team, a unit.
“What we learned, in this case, is that when we come together and put aside our bureaucratic differences and issues, we can do powerful things as a country,” Naramore said. “I have no doubt this approach can be really effective in dealing with other issues and in other situations.”
In 365 days, COVID has made an indelible mark on Blount County — one that will persist once it’s over. It will tighten hugs, lengthen coffee dates with old friends, solidify the importance of trusting medicine and remind everyone that no matter how bad things get, they will get better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.