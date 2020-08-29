When the opportunity arose for me once again to be a guinea pig for the newspaper and get the COVID-19 antibody test, this time I jumped right in — mostly because I knew that if I tested positive, I could help people.
If my test confirmed that I had COVID-19 antibodies in my blood, I could donate convalescent plasma that can be used to treat the virus.
Starting Monday, Aug. 31, Blount Memorial Hospital will open up antibody testing to the public. To get one of the tests, a doctor has to call it in to the hospital.
A person can have COVID-19 antibodies in their blood even if they haven’t had the virus, BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said.
So although I tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this month, I could still have the antibodies. I could still give plasma. I could still help people who do have the virus.
How could I not do that?
That doesn’t mean I didn’t have my qualms. Almost immediately after I agreed, a wave of nerves overcame me as I remember that this test was a blood test.
I am the queasiest person I have ever met. I close my eyes in gory movie scenes and block my ears when people talk about injuries. One time while listening to two friends in medical school talk about a dissection, I blacked out.
In short, I hate blood. But I hate COVID-19 more.
So I walked into Blount Memorial on Friday, Aug. 28, with The Daily Times photographer Tom Sherlin and prepared to get my blood drawn.
The test was just your run-of-the-mill blood test. Most insurances cover it. Without insurance, it’s $41.25.
I sat down, a delightful technician named Vicki asked me my name and birthday and tied a tourniquet around my upper right arm. I stared forward and imagined my mother was playing with my hair. Vicki stuck me with the needle, took one tiny vial of blood and gave me a bandage.
Just like with the COVID-19 test, I didn’t breathe the whole time. Once it was over, I loudly let out the breath I had held for a minute. Vicki laughed. I was glad she was there.
Then I got to walk down the hall with Director of Laboratory Service Lisa Hall to the hospital’s testing center.
To call Hall a wealth of knowledge would be an egregious understatement. For the next half hour, she walked me through every step of what happened to my blood once it was drawn.
Marked with a barcode, my vial of blood made its way through several machines. The tube made one stop to be “decapped,” so the vial was open and other machines could access the blood. It kept moving and then went into another machine where it was “spun,” so the plasma could be separated from the blood cells.
Plasma is used to test for the antibodies, Hall told me, but other tests use whole blood.
The vial kept moving and went into a large machine where a droplet of my plasma was taken for testing. Altogether, that machine takes about 45 minutes to test blood for the antibodies.
My test was prioritized so I could write this story, but typically, results take three to five days — mostly because hospital officials expect a lot of people will want the test. The anticipated volume could slow down result times, BMH Public Relations Manager Jennie Bounds told me.
That lab, fashioned with enormous machines that technicians named after Star Wars characters, was one of the most incredible places I’ve ever seen. Orderly, precise and efficient, it runs more than a million blood tests annually, Hall said.
Two hours after I got my test, I received a call from Dr. Brian Bonnyman, who told me my blood was negative for the antibodies.
If you test positive, Blount Memorial encourages you to donate plasma at a MEDIC Regional Blood Center, 1601 Ailor Ave. or 11000 Kingston Pike, both in Knoxville.
After that call, I was disappointed. Not just because I was dying to tell the story of donating plasma, but because I wanted to be able to have a proactive role in this terrible virus.
Donating plasma if you have COVID-19 antibodies means you have the ability to get in front of the virus — to help heal it, rather than help spread it, which we’ve already found that humans are exceptionally good at doing.
We know how to prevent it: Wear our masks, wash our hands, stay away from crowds. But now we know how to mend it: Give an hour of your time to get poked with a needle by a lovely woman named Vicki.
Earlier this month, BMH made antibody testing for hospital employees available. Of those tested, only 2.9% were positive for the antibodies, Bounds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.