FirstLight Home Care is teaming up with Little River Coffee Company to celebrate health care workers with free coffee and donuts.
Health care workers can present their badges and get free coffee and donuts at the drive-thru coffee bar will be outside of FirstLight, 204 Simmons St., from 7-9 a.m. May 15.
Little River Coffee will serve a special brew of coffee called First Light.
“Owners Ben and Angela Crawley of the locally owned and operated FirstLight Home Care recognized a potential win-win when they saw Little River Coffee Company’s flyer in the mail where their 'FirstLight' blend of coffee caught their eye. It seemed like a match made in heaven,” a FirstLight press release states.
The goal of the coffee bar is to give thanks to the community’s workers on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ben and Angela are always looking for ways to give back to the health care community with gifts, snacks or small supplies, it seemed a no-brainer to provide coffee when the opportunity arose.”
For more information, call FirstLight at 865-214-7712 or Little River Coffee Company at 865-320-6044.
