Foothills Mall will be closing at the end of business today, March 19, and will remain closed until further notice.
This comes after many retailers in the mall, including Belk and AMC Theater, announced that they would be closing temporarily.
To stay updated on the status of Foothills Mall, check their website www.foothillsmall.com or their Facebook page.
