While many local businesses have shuttered temporarily, a few Blount County small retail businesses are finding ways to serve customers while the coronavirus pandemic brings the national and local economies to a crawl.
Although Twisted Sisters Quilt Shop in Alcoa announced Tuesday, March 17, that it would close for 14 days beginning at the end of business Saturday, March 21, it still plans to continue operations by filling orders online.
“The health and safety of our customers and staff are of utmost concern,” the shop emailed customers. “While we have taken steps to minimize some exposure like cancelling classes and events, we feel this two-week closure will help the overall situation in our local community.”
Co-owner Margaret Wildi said most of the shop’s customers are at an age when they may be at higher risk from contracting COVID-19, and closing the shop allows them to stay home and work on their sewing projects.
Remaining open a few more days while staff cleaned surfaces frequently allowed customers to pick up supplies in person, and let the shop accommodate a small Knoxville group that had scheduled a retreat at the store on Friday and Saturday.
Wildi said during a phone interview last week that retreat members would be spaced out across the classroom during the two days.
Twisted Sisters is posting new arrivals such as a nurse-themed fabric on the shop’s Facebook page and adding them to the store’s online shopping inventory. During the store’s temporary closure, Wildi’s sister and the shop’s co-owner, Mary Wildi, will continue working on projects and posting samples online.
Other local business are turning to delivery options as well. The Art of Cakes bakery, 1909 Sevierville Road, Maryville, is offering free online delivery and curbside pickup, according to its Facebook page.
Also, at The Golden Age, 1942, 316 Court St., Maryville, co-owner David Laney said his business is offering a $3 flat fee for deliveries, and he created a drive-up alley for the comic book store.
“(Customers) can call us and make a pickup at the window,” Laney said. “They can pick up their books like they’re at a fast-food restaurant.”
Laney added that sanitation is also a high priority.
“We’re constantly cleaning the store,” he said.
Laney added that although he is keeping the store open, large crowds don’t generally congregate there because normal business usually consists of one or two customers shopping at a time. However, the comic book store did cancel all of its gaming nights.
While the store is open, the co-owner noted a steep decline in sales.
“Business has kind of slowed down — a lot — but there are people still getting comic books,” Laney said. “Also, we’re giving away a lot of comic books for children so they can have something to read when they’re stuck at home.”
