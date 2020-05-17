Elizabeth Stewart is looking forward to teaching English in Israel and sharing her love of photography, but with the Fulbright U.S. Student Program suspended because of the coronavirus, she’s not sure when she’ll be able to make the trip.
The 2014 Maryville High School graduate was notified in April that she has been awarded a Fulbright grant for 10 months in Israel. That was to start in October, but the program has been suspended since March 19, leaving even this year’s Fulbrighters in the lurch.
Stewart lived in Belgium and Puerto Rico before her family settled in Tennessee and she attended the Fort Craig School of Dynamic Learning. She credits her parents with fostering an interest in exploring the world with an open mindset and a determination to live and study abroad throughout her life.
A 2018 graduate of Belmont University, she said its study abroad program was one of the reasons she chose the school.
Representing U.S.
Fulbright grants send recent graduates and graduate students to more than 140 countries to represent the United States in educational, cultural and scientific programs, a role that Stewart is looking forward to filling.
“It’s interesting how Americans are perceived abroad, particularly sometimes Southerners,” she said. “People like to make generalizations.”
When she was in Europe she sometimes felt people talked down to Americans, but when she studied in China a year earlier, she felt Americans were seen as “exotic and exciting.”
After experiencing Western and Eastern views, she’s interested in learning more about the perception of Americans in the Middle East.
Stewart chose Israel for her application because grandparents who died before she was able to get to know them had lived there for 40 years. When she was about 2 she visited the country with her parents but has no memory of that trip.
“Israel is such an interesting country, with a melting pot of religions and cultures,” she said.
Sharing through photos
In addition to teaching English while she is in Israel, part of her grant proposal is to teach photography to students as a way for them to engage with each other and share their daily lives and perspectives on the world.
Stewart’s passion for the art form took off during a course with photographer Halle Pancer in Paris.
“I kind of had an aha moment about how photography can be utilized to cultivate sociological mindfulness and to act as a storytelling mechanism,” she explained.
Stewart carried her camera everywhere in Paris and asked people to take their photo as a way to practice the French language. “I took some of my best photos when I was there because I was so bold,” she said. “In New York I feel like I’m so much more shy and reticent to walk up to a stranger and do that.”
More recently she has been working with a friend who is a teacher to bring photography to middle school students in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn.
They teach about art history, prominent photographers from the last century — including from that neighborhood — and the mechanics of the camera, ending with a show of the students’ work at a coffee shop.
“It has been a really fun experience to enable the kids to feel really confident in their creative abilities and to learn how to talk about their emotions and their experience in a really smart way that will hopefully empower them,” Stewart said.
For the past month, however, Stewart has been in her mother’s Louisville home, working remotely in her job to provide communications and marketing services for a wide array of museums, galleries, fairs and independent artists.
She’s also studying Hebrew and Arabic before she travels to Israel. She planned to take classes in New York, where she usually works. “Right now I’m kind of using Duolingo,” Stewart said, referring to the language learning website and app.
She’s waiting for more information but currently hopes to travel to Israel or an alternative country in January. “The worst-case scenario is that I’m going to reapply for next year,” Stewart said.
“I think this has been a really good lesson for me that I’m not entitled to the plans I think I have,” she said. “At the end of the day, I’m lucky that all of my friends and loved ones are healthy. I think we just all need to have patience right now.”
Stewart also applied this year for Teach for America, and that program has granted a deferral for her.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Belmont in public relations with minors in business administration and studio art.
In the long term she expects to follow a path in teaching or public policy. “I think if I am able to broaden and better education in the United States in my career, be that in the classroom or working in policy, that will be a mark of success for me,” she said.
Among the educators who influenced her were Andy Howe and Julie Keyl at Fort Craig and Penny Ferguson at MHS.
“I highly encourage today’s youth to challenge themselves to leave their comfort zone and prioritize travel during their lifetime,” Stewart said. “I have found adventure to be one of life’s greatest joys, and you never know what you might learn about the world at large, yourself and your home from crossing a border to learn about someone or something different from yourself.”
“Although it’s fascinating to learn about our cultural differences, the most important lesson I have discovered thus far is that humans are all so very similar, and at the end of the day we crave the same basic needs: love, community and purpose,” she said. “Mark Twain said it well, ‘Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the Earth all of one’s lifetime.’”
