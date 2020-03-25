You probably can find Michael Bradshaw in one of two places these days in the midst of a pandemic.
When the William Blount golf coach isn’t hunkering down at home, he’s usually on the golf course.
“It’s a time to be outside and actually be doing something to get your mind off things,” Bradshaw said. “You can go out and be around people, but not too close.”
With the coronavirus shutting down businesses and events, plenty of Blount County residents are looking for something to do. As of now, they still have access to golf — a sport that doesn’t require physical contact and involves plenty of open space.
Local courses Green Meadow Country Club in Alcoa, Lambert Acres Golf Club in Maryville, Egwani Farms Golf Course in Rockford and Wild Laurel Golf Course in Townsend are evolving with the circumstances of the global crisis to keep employees and recreational golfers as safe as possible.
“You really are spread out,” Egwani Farms General Manager Jeremiah LaDage said. “You don’t see more than four people in a group, and there’s such a large space between everybody that you’re never really on top of each other.”
Green Meadow, Lambert Acres, Egwani Farms and Wild Laurel have ramped up their sanitizing efforts, encouraged limited time spent in pro shops and barred dining inside their buildings — the last of which adheres to the governor’s latest executive order limiting restaurants to drive-thru, takeout and delivery orders.
All of the courses are considering further action to minimize the risk of spreading the infection.
Despite frightening times, golfers have not been deterred from flocking to the fairways. In fact, the way many of them see it, being outside is the safest place to be, resulting in business as usual for local courses.
“On the nice days, we’ve actually been pretty busy,” Green Meadow employee Pete Fowler said. “I think part of it is because so many places are closed. You have a pretty limited number of choices with what you’re going to do with your free time right now.”
“Obviously, everyone is still playing,” LaDage said on Sunday afternoon, during which the Egwani Farms parking lot was entirely full. “Nothing has really changed right now except trying to keep as many people from gathering as much as possible.”
Courses are making a priority of social distancing — a practice that involves staying at least six feet apart. One thing you won’t see much of from golfers these days is hugging or handshaking.
Bradshaw, who frequents Green Meadow, said that has been replaced with fist or elbow bumps.
“For the most part, you’re outside of six feet away from other people,” Bradshaw said. “You’re not really standing right next to each other very often. That makes us feel a lot safer out there.”
Another priority is limiting contact with potentially infected surfaces. Some courses are encouraging golfers to walk instead of ride in golf carts. Groups that do use them now ride as individuals, and the carts are sanitized afterwards.
Green Meadow and Egwani Farms have removed water coolers from their courses and rakes from the bunkers, and they are encouraging golfers to leave in the flagsticks to further reduce the possible transmission of germs.
That still leaves the issue of the holes, in which golfers typically stick their hands to retrieve their balls. Egwani Farms plans to rectify that problem by placing pool noodles into them, allowing the ball to stop when it hits the polyethylene foam without requiring golfers to reach deep inside.
LaDage spent Tuesday morning cutting up noodles with plans of implementing the modification this week. In the meantime, Egwani Farms employee Alex Feliciano said some golfers have been using their own Clorox wipes and plastic gloves when grabbing their balls.
Other options include modifying the holes to be shallower or raising the cups above the surface, with golfers putting until they hit it. The United States Golf Association has temporarily amended its rules to say the latter would count as a made putt for official scorekeeping.
Wild Laurel General Manager Beau Branton has experimented with both of those methods. The course first raised its cups before realizing some cons to that method, such as the difficulty it posed for mowers and the unsatisfying experience for golfers who enjoy seeing their ball fall into the hole.
“We found that golfers didn’t particularly enjoy that,” Branton said. “This is a learning experience for us, too. This is unprecedented. We’ve never done anything like this before.”
On Wednesday, Wild Laurel inverted its cups so that the ball drops into a hole shallow enough for golfers to fish it out with their club or grab it without touching the cup at all.
“It just kind of sits right on top,” Branton said. “What this does is allow the golfer to not have to put their hand inside the cup — spreading germs — or even grab the flagsticks. Our flagsticks are wooden, so they’re not as easy to disinfect as plastic ones.”
Lambert Acres and Green Meadow are considering taking similar measures. Off the course, they have employed unique ones of their own to minimize risk.
Lambert Acres employee William Pugh said the course is utilizing its drive-thru window connected to its pro shop for check-ins so that golfers don’t need to come inside.
Green Meadow General Manager Jeff Curtis said his course is only allowing club members to play, eliminating the need for any kind of hand-to-hand transactions all together.
“We’re vigilant, we’re taking precautions, but we’re open,” Green Meadow assistant pro George Hall said. “I think it’s important in these troubling times to provide the recreation for our members, and I hope we can in the safest possible environment.”
Even in the most sanitary of conditions, it’s impossible to eliminate all risk. Golf courses across the country have begun suspending play, usually the result of broad shutdown orders by government agencies.
Dee Deatherage and Christopher Beeler of Knoxville were among the many golfers who spent their Sunday golfing at Egwani Farms. They said they certainly hope that doesn’t happen in East Tennessee.
“We’re washing our hands as much as we can and touching as little as possible,” said Deatherage, who has been a regular at Egwani Farms since it opened in the early 1990s. “But I think being outdoors is better than being indoors.”
Beeler said he’ll embrace whatever changes to the game that allow operations to continue.
“Anything that keeps stuff open and gives people somewhat of a social outing is fine with me,” Beeler said. “It’s fresh air. That’s the most important thing for me. Just getting outside and socializing — as little as we can, but as much as we can.”
