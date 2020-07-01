Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 53 on Wednesday, July 1, to grant limited COVID-related liability protection to health care providers.
“Hospitals, nursing homes, and health care workers are on the front lines of fighting this pandemic, and this EO provides protection from liability with respect to COVID-impacted treatment and resource availability, except in cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct,” Lee said in a Wednesday news release. “Because the law only allows us to take this action for health care providers, any other liability issues will need to be taken up by the General Assembly.”
