Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has directed Tennesseans in all 95 counties to stay at home unless engaging in essential activities to limit their exposure to and spread of COVID-19.
Lee's latest order can be found here: https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee22.pdf.
The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. CDT Tuesday, March 31, and extends until 11:59 p.m. CDT April 14.
"This is not a mandated shelter in place, but instead urges Tennesseans who are in non-essential roles to remain at home," the order reads.
It restricts businesses that cannot safely operate during COVID-19 including businesses like barber shops, salons, recreational and entertainment outfits. It also provides for the continuation of essential businesses throughout every county to protect the economy.
A list of essential businesses is included in the order.
