Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Thursday it will begin to reopen some facilities for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis struck Blount County.
Beginning May 9, the park will reopen many roads and trails, spokeswoman Dana Soehn said in a statement, a move it says it’s making with guidance from the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Campgrounds, picnic pavilions, visitor centers and many secondary roads will remain closed during the first reopening phase, which is expected to last at least two weeks.
The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, and using a phased approach to increase access on an area-by-area basis.
The park is prioritizing health and safety of employees, partners, volunteers, visitors and local residents, the park statement read.
“We recognize this closure has been extremely difficult for our local residents, as well as park visitors from across the country, who seek the park as a special place for healing, exercise, recreation, and inspiration,” Superintendent Cassius Cash said.
Park managers are implementing new safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as areas reopen to the public.
These include disinfectant fogging in restrooms and public buildings, installation of plexiglass shields at visitor centers, personal protective equipment requirements for maintenance workers, new safety protocols for emergency services staff and reduced group size limit.
“We are approaching this phased reopening with that in mind, as we balance our responsibility to protect park resources and the health and safety of everyone,” Cash said.
GSMNP has close to a million visitors every month. Through the Townsend entrance alone, March saw 77,717 visitors. By the end of March, 146,915 people had visited the park, despite Cades Cove being closed to vehicles while the Bote Mountain Tunnel was being repaired.
However, total visitor numbers are down by nearly 21% by the time March numbers were tabulated.
The park has been completely closed since March 24.
