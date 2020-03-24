Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Tuesday it will close to help curb further spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In a statement, GSMNP said it will close all park areas, except the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, beginning Tuesday, March 24, at noon.
All access points to the park will be shut down temporarily and officials said the closure will last through April 6.
Approximately 30,000 visitors have entered the park in the last week alone, park officials say, causing congestion and concerns that crowds may hinder social distancing necessary to keep the virus at bay.
"We will notify the public as we are able to resume operations and will provide updates on our website," the statement said.
More information on the coronavirus’ effect on park closing will be available in Wednesday’s issue of The Daily Times.
