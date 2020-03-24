Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed to help curb further spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In a statement, GSMNP said it would close all park areas, except the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, beginning Tuesday, March 24, at noon.
All access points to the park are shut down temporarily and officials said the closure will last for two weeks through April 6.
The statement said approximately 30,000 visitors have entered the park in the past week alone, causing congestion and concerns this may hinder social distancing necessary to keep the virus at bay.
"We will notify the public as we are able to resume operations and will provide updates on our website," the statement said.
GSMNP suggested visitors use online tools like webcams streaming video of the park or social media sites to experience sites while many areas are locked down.
Information will be released once parks are ready to reopen.
