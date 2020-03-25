An employee who worked at Cades Cove has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials.
Spokeswoman Dana Soehn said in a phone interview one person who worked at Cades Cove told GSMNP on Wednesday they had been tested positive for the virus.
The person had last reported to work on March 19, Soehn said, and has now self-isolated along with nine other employees who had been in close contact.
None of those nine are showing symptoms, she added.
"The employee did not routinely work in close close contact with visitors in the Cades Cove area," she said.
Soehn could not confirm whether the employee was a Blount County resident or what their position at the park had been.
