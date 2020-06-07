Campgrounds, visitor centers and roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will reopen Monday, June 8, park officials said in a news release.
GSMNP closed all areas to visitors in late April. Select roads and trails reopened May 9 as part of a phased reopening approach.
Park officials continue to open areas with guidance provided by the states of Tennessee and North Carolina, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and public health authorities, the release states. Officials continue to work closely with the National Park Service’s Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and work spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees and volunteers.
The park has developed a range of protective measures to slow the spread of COVID-19; they include installing protective barriers between staff and visitors, enacting visitor center capacity limits, installing social distancing floor decal reminders and closing theaters and museums. At campgrounds, services are limited to online reservations only, restroom facilities are sanitized often and group campsites are closed.
The park contains 800 miles of trails. Officials said visitors should follow social distancing guidelines by avoiding crowded paths along with congested parking areas and to wear mask covering mouths and noses when practicing social distancing is not possible.
For more information about facility openings, visit www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/conditions.htm, call 865-436-1291, 828-506-8620, or email GRSM_Smokies_Informa tion@nps.gov.
