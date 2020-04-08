Grocery stores have implemented measures encouraging shoppers to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and Kroger has announced it would start limiting the number of customers in its supermarkets and erect plexiglass shields at checkout counters.
The retailer now will allow 50% of each store’s building capacity, said Melissa Eads, public relations and marketing manager for Kroger’s Nashville Division. If a Kroger location gets close to 80% of its new limit, the supermarket’s system will alert managers.
“If we start to approach that capacity, our store managers will be notified ...,” Eads said. “We will start lining folks up outside and not letting them in until (more customers) exit.”
Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 23 on April 2 to require Tennesseans to only leave their homes for essential activities such as grocery shopping. Lee has encouraged Tennesseans to practice social distancing when engaging in those activities.
Kroger’s other protective measures include having floor decals indicating to shoppers where to stand in line to maintain distance while waiting to check out, and plexiglass shields have been installed in all Kroger checkout lanes and pharmacies.
“(In the plexiglass) there’s a little area for customers to slide cash through,” Eads said. “Most customers are paying with (cards) so there’s no interaction needed when you’re paying with a credit card or debit card.”
Food supply
When the pandemic first hit Tennessee in March, supermarkets’ shelves became bare as customers stocked up on goods.
The supply is now recovering, and there is plenty of fresh produce in Kroger stores, Eads said, but staples such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and canned food items are still being snapped up quickly. Stores across the U.S. have run low on those items.
Eads noted there is not a threat of Kroger stores running out of goods, and customers shouldn’t panic buy.
“We do not have a food shortage,” she said. “Manufacturers have just had trouble keeping up. The supply is getting better each day. You’re just going to have to limit your purchasing habits for what you would normally buy for a week or two.”
Townsend IGA
Townsend IGA, 7945 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, also has implemented safety measures, store Director Greg Dean said.
“We’re trying to be very proactive in keeping our customers and employees safe,” Dean said.
The most recent measure Townsend IGA implemented was giving washable personal protective masks — made by a Townsend seamstress — to all employees. Dean estimated that all store workers will receive a mask by today (Thursday, April 9).
The Townsend grocer also installed plexiglass at all its checkout stands and deli. In March, IGA started closing earlier at 7 p.m. so all surfaces could be cleaned. Employees now also continually keep the store’s surfaces disinfected throughout the day.
“We continually sanitize the counters where anyone touches,” Dean said. “Where you put your debit card we probably clean that four times an hour.”
As for Townsend IGA’s product supply, Dean noted the store’s shelves are not bare.
“We have maintained a very good meat and produce selection,” Dean said. “Our shelves are probably 80% full — except for those issues that are nationwide.”
While other stores are starting to limit the number of customers allowed inside at once, Townsend IGA has not had any trouble having its customers stay six feet from each other, and it is not planning to enact a cap on shoppers.
“We haven’t gotten to that point at this store, but if that changes, then we will do those measures,” Dean said.
