Blount neighbors are responding to economic and social fallout from the global coronavirus outbreak by giving back to the community using food trucks.
RIO Revolution church members announced a plan Tuesday, March 17, to hand out 25,000 meals throughout the county starting today, March 18.
Announced through videos shared on social media, the plan is to park food trucks and hand out food from parking lots at four separate times and locations, including Maryville, Townsend, Alcoa and Greenback.
Rio Revolution Pastor Pacer Hepperly said in an interview the idea started with a phone call from his brother, Steven Hepperly, who called him at 9:45 a.m. with an idea.
“Hey, we need to make sure not one kid goes hungry,” Steven told his brother. “What’s your thoughts on feeding these kids?”
The church’s elders immediately began messaging, talking about the ramifications of finances, locations, providers and who actually needs the food. They came up with a model that evolved throughout the day. “It’s changing, just like everything else is changing, right?” Pacer said.
He recalled a time when RIO was based at Heritage High School and said this is a way to potentially give back to the system that supported the church back when it started in 2007.
Though the outreach program is not exclusively an RIO operation, as Hepperly explained, the church has donated money toward the program and is helping mobilize businesses and members to respond.
But the food trucks may be pitching in, too: He said some have expressed interest in helping provide the free meals.
Though the operation has only verified four dates, Pacer Hepperly said it could be something that extends beyond next week, especially if COVID-19 continues to drastically change social interactions.
RIO is actively trying to help stop the spread of fear and worry about what will happen as the virus plays out.
Hepperly said he’s published several videos online encouraging his congregation to remain hopeful in a time of despair.
“God is with us and he’s not wanting us to be controlled by fear,” he said in one video that had been viewed 11,300 times by Tuesday. “There’s so much stress and worry circulating around.”
The pastor said part of the idea behind the food trucks is assuaging fear that could otherwise run rampant. He wants to do that not just through videos and Sunday morning services — set to be broadcast from RIO for the first time this Sunday — but through outreach programs like the food trucks.
He said the church may begin to develop other community initiatives in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.