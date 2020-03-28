Empty shelves where bread, milk, eggs and meat were once stocked are now a common sight across Blount County and the rest of the world.
But basic food items are not the only hot commodity right now.
Guns and ammunition sales are skyrocketing, too, according to shop owners throughout Blount.
That may mean good business for sellers, but right now, supplies are becoming scarce — especially ammunition.
“It’s been a little busy,” said Jamie Parton, a manager at Gunny’s Firearms and Indoor Range. She said Friday that though shelves have now been restocked, things were looking a little “pitiful” one week ago.
“Ammo is the huge thing right now,” Parton said. “We’ve run a lot of guns out of here too, mostly shotguns.”
Alcoa-based Tri-Star Tactical Gear owner Russell Moles said he’s completely sold out of ammunition and expects it’ll be more than a month to get product back on the shelves.
“We feel like the supply chain will catch up over the next six weeks,” Moles said. “Much like the grocery supply, it’s just a matter of getting things in.”
Moles said the uptick in gun and ammo sales is another example of widespread concerns, but added there was no need for panic. “Things will be back to normal, it’s just a matter of when,” he said.
He speculated that customers are stocking up on firearm products because they’re wary of impending conflict stemming from social issues.
Parton agreed and said Gunny’s customers are scared.
“It’s sad,” she said. “It’s very sad. You can just see the difference in people’s personalities. You can see concern.”
Ray Ensley owns Ensley’s Shooting Supply in Louisville. He said he can’t get any more 9 mm handguns and is about to run out of ammunition entirely; factories can’t ship out product fast enough, he added, even though they’re working 24/7.
Ensley said his customers are buying because they want to keep their property safe in a time when COVID-19 has caused mass uncertainty.
Can COVID-19 change gun legislation?
“I think we’re seeing the same type of conversation that happened 12 years ago when Obama got elected — it’s a feeding frenzy with people buying what’s available, concerned about the supply chain,” Tennessee Firearm Association Executive Director John Harris said.
“It’s a demand issue,” he added, reflecting the sentiments of local gun and ammunition store owners. “The market for guns and ammo is much like the market for paper towels and toilet paper. ... That demand issue is temporary and it will pass.”
Harris didn’t want to call it a hoarding issue, but said supply chains are struggling. But that’s not the only issue plaguing the gun state’s gun market right now.
He said there are nearly 670,000 people in Tennessee with permits and there are now a lot more who have the desire to be armed, have a permit or at least carry a gun.
There were 14,657 background checks between March 12-16, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said of a current processing delay.
“The increase in background check requests in Tennessee aligns with national trends during the pandemic,” the TBI statement said.
In February, there were 15,855 permit holder’s in Blount County alone.
Harris explained the ripple effects of coronavirus may present new opportunities for shifts in legislation regarding firearms, especially with heightened interest in permits.
“I think the substantial increase in public demand for firearms ownership is going to be an issue that the legislature — if they’re listening — is going to have to deal with,” Harris said, adding lawmakers should begin dealing with topics like constitutional carry, or the carrying of guns at public parks and buildings.
‘Over in 30 days’
Though increased demands for new firearms and carry permits might be the new status quo, Blount sellers expect the panic buying to pass.
“It all be over in 30 days,” Ensley said. “I lived through it with Clinton, I lived through it with Obama. ... It’s just the phone ringing off the hook wanting things you can’t get.”
If buying trends continue, the market could grow enough to establish new, unprecedented statistics.
Harris noted the state is now approaching a situation where the number of guns privately owned could become a multiple of the state’s nearly 7 million residents.
