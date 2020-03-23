The East Regional Health Office has created an information line for East Tennesseans to call with questions or concerns about COVID-19.

The line aims to offer trusted information about the coronavirus. People with specific medical questions will be referred to health care providers.

Volunteers from the Tennessee Department of Health and Medical Reserve Corps began taking calls March 19.

The number for the line, which will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is 865-549-5343.

Follow @sshreports on Twitter for more from county government reporter Shelby Harris. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.