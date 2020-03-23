The East Regional Health Office has created an information line for East Tennesseans to call with questions or concerns about COVID-19.
The line aims to offer trusted information about the coronavirus. People with specific medical questions will be referred to health care providers.
Volunteers from the Tennessee Department of Health and Medical Reserve Corps began taking calls March 19.
The number for the line, which will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is 865-549-5343.
