The Blount County Health Department has reported “numerous calls” from people claiming businesses are not abiding by guidelines set in place by Gov. Bill Lee’s phased reopening plan.
Most of the complaints, according to state health department Assistant Planning Coordinator Corie Gouge, have been about improper use of personal protective equipment.
According to the guidelines, employees are advised to wear face masks, and restaurants are required to place booths, tables or counter seats 6 feet apart. All employees and customers also are encouraged to be screened, the TN Pledge Restaurant Guidelines state.
But some businesses haven’t been abiding by these rules, Gouge said, and of those who do, some aren’t covering their noses with their masks.
“Environmental staff have had numerous calls mostly about improper use of PPE,” she said. “They are currently consulting with restaurant owners and managers to encourage compliance with the governor’s recommendations for preventing and mitigating further spread of COVID-19.”
After receiving a complaint, health department staff members conduct consultation visits. These visits, Gouge said, are not scored but serve only to assist businesses with reopening safely.
“We ensure they have the information on the guidelines, consult with them and encourage their compliance,” she said.
While health departments do not have the authority to force businesses to comply with the recommendations, environmental health staff members still are encouraged to report businesses that show no intention of complying with the governor’s guidelines.
Gouge said the visits from health department workers in addition to Lee’s statements about the virus could be enough to keep people complying with the guidelines.
“We believe this is in alignment with Gov. Lee’s statement that the guidance will be self-enforced,” she said. “Employers have the right and the responsibility to ensure compliance with the recommendations.”
Gouge added that restaurants are not the only businesses required to adhere to the governor’s recommendation.
“It is important to note that restaurants are just one type of employer, and all businesses and employers are included in the general reopening guidance,” she said. “It is also important to note COVID-19 is not spread through food.”
Nearly all services and events in the state have been given the go-ahead to reopen.
On May 5, Lee signed Executive Order 33, which allowed close-contact service providers such as barbershops and salons to reopen.
Retail establishments and places of worship also have been given the green light to open while adhering to guidelines.
The latest executive order, signed May 22, encouraged Tennesseans to wear face masks when in public, limit activity, not gather in groups of more than 50 people and maintain a distance of 6 feet from other people.
