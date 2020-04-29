The Blount County Health Department is opening a second free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, this one at William Blount High School, 219 County Farm Road, Maryville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.
“Anyone with concerns about their health or the health of a family member is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” Regional Health Director Janet Ridley said. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”
Either nurses or National Guard medics will collect a specimen and send it to be tested. Results may be available 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume, according to a health department press release.
All people who are tested will be contacted about their results, whether the results are negative or positive.
People who want to be tested will be asked for their contact information and will be given information on what to expect after the test and how to self-isolate while they await their results.
The Blount County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing throughout the week. Additionally, Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 11a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The lines can be reached at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.
