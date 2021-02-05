Health officials are warning against Super Bowl gatherings Sunday out of fear of a subsequent COVID-19 spike.
A Seton Hall Sports Poll found that of the 1,522 people canvassed nationwide, 64% said they would not be gathering with people outside their households to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — a decision local health officials also support.
“Football is one of those things that naturally brings people together, and Super Bowl Sunday is traditionally a fun time to gather with friends and family, enjoy a buffet of appetizers and snacks, watch new commercials, and cheer on one of two of the country’s top teams,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore emailed The Daily Times. “But, because it’s an indoor gathering and we still have COVID in our community, it’s better left to enjoying with those in your immediate household only.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other government agencies report that the coronavirus spreads more easily indoors.
“(COVID-19) can remain airborne in indoor environments for hours, potentially increasing in concentration over time,” the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s website states. “Therefore, unless adequate precautions are taken, the longer a space is occupied and the more people that are present, the greater the potential for airborne transmission of the virus.”
Necessary safeguards to prevent the indoor spread of the virus include only gathering with people from your immediate household, staying 6 feet apart, wearing a mask and ensuring spaces are well ventilated, the CDC said.
Ventilating a home consists of opening windows and doors, using fans and running an air conditioner with vent control, the EPA says. Most of these things, however, will be impossible to do comfortably on Sunday when temperatures locally could drop into the 20s.
In addition to personal precautions, Naramore said increased vaccinations also slow the COVID-19 spread.
“This isn’t a political statement or anything like that,” he said. “This is simply science. The more vaccines we get in people’s arms, the better we’re going to do as a community.”
Approximately 7.58% of Blount County — 16,226 people — had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Thursday, Feb. 4.
Active coronavirus cases have been steadily decreasing in the county since Jan. 16. TDH data compiled by The Daily Times showed 454 active COVID-19 cases in Blount County as of 3 p.m. Feb. 4.
Hospitalizations have followed the trend — on Feb. 3, Blount Memorial Hospital reported 12 COVID-19 inpatients compared to 38 on Jan. 3.
Coronavirus deaths, however, continue to mount. The county has had only six days in 2021 without at least one coronavirus death. The total Blount County COVID-19 death toll is 150.
“Yes, we’re starting to see more individuals vaccinated, and we’re starting to see the number of new COVID cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations all showing signs of a downward trend. But, if we’re not careful, a gathering or watch party that lasts for just a few hours could reverse that trend,” Naramore said. “We don’t want to see that happen.”
