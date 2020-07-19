Blount County families received back-to-school supply donations at Restoration International Outreach Revolution Church’s 13th annual Helping Hands event Saturday.
The idea behind Helping Hands is to provide children with items they need before heading back to school, event organizer Tony Law said. Law has helped arrange the event since its inception in 2008. The event provides kids with donations of new shoes, school supplies and haircuts.
In its first year, approximately 180 community members received donations, and last year about 8,700 people attended.
“It just keeps getting bigger, and bigger and bigger,” Law said. “If you serve your community, the rest falls into place.”
While thousands still showed up this year, organizers were forced to scale back because of COVID-19 concerns: Haircuts were not provided, and food and community booths were absent as well.
RIO Revolution Church has hosted Helping Hands at Heritage High School for the past 12 years, but that wasn’t allowed this year because of the coronavirus, and the church moved the event to its worship space, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. The church is much smaller than the high school.
In prior years, participants would just show up at HHS, but this year registration was needed to accommodate for the smaller venue, and those who signed up were given time slots based on their last names. Blount County residency was the only requirement for a family to receive donations.
Attendees also had their temperatures taken before entering the church, and were handed face masks if they didn’t already have one. Once inside the church, kids could get their feet washed before receiving a new pair of shoes.
Isybella Wilson, 7, had her feet cleaned by Helping Hands volunteer Mike Pettiford.
Isybella’s mother, Kaylin Wilson, said they came to the event after learning about it from a neighbor, and she appreciated having the assistance.
“It feels awesome just getting things for the kids,” Kaylin Wilson said.
When asked if she enjoyed getting her feet washed, the 7-year-old just shrugged.
Pacer Hepperly, RIO Revolution pastor, said the Bible talks about washing feet, and it’s often performed as a more formal ceremony. He said the informal feet cleaning at Saturday’s event was more of what he pictures when it’s described in scripture.
The church raises money for the event by having an offering once a year, Hepperly said.
The pastor joked that his members may not want to bring any of their friends to church a few weeks before the event because he will be begging for money. The fundraising efforts for the past 13 years have paid off.
“So far, we’ve never not had enough,” Hepperly said. “The budget for (this year) is more than $100,000.”
As Blount County participants left the church, they drove past a tent and volunteers handed out food boxes that included oranges, tuna, a watermelon, a loaf of bread and two pounds of ground beef.
While the event tends to grow each year, RIO Revolution has never had trouble finding willing volunteers.
Volunteers come from “all walks of life” from physicians to individuals in recovery programs, Hepperly said. All volunteers, including the pastor, are equals during Helping Hands, and they all wear the same uniform: a brightly colored T-shirt.
“You put on a shirt, roll up your sleeves and go to work,” Hepperly said.
Theresa Schehr, a RIO Revolution Church member, wore one of those shirts as she handed out food boxes in the scorching heat outside. It was the first year she participated in the Helping Hands event.
“Well, I want to help the community out,” Schehr said. “It’s just a great way to reach out.”
Community members appreciated her efforts.
“They are very thankful,” Schehr said. “I see the smiles on their faces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.