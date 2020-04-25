Picking up shears and clippers to deliver a difficult haircut can be nerve-wracking for any cosmetology student, but a Heritage High School senior managed it with online coaching from her teacher.
“I walked her through it on Google Meet,” teacher Crystal Lindsey said. “She did an excellent job.”
With the closure of schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lindsey has been working to keep her cosmetology students engaged.
For example, she recorded a makeup lesson and invited students to send her before-and-after photos of their work.
Senior Emily Hartley’s dad had been wanting her to give him a haircut, so as a review Lindsey gave a lesson through Google Meet to her class, using her 11-year-old son, Michael, as her subject.
But when Emily began cutting her dad’s hair the Friday before Easter and her confidence wavered, Lindsey coached her through the men’s clipper fade haircut by video chat.
Team effort
“It’s not the easiest haircut to learn,” Lindsey said, because it requires the stylist to blend the hair length from very short on the sides to almost finger length on the top.
When Lindsey was in beauty school, she practiced on her husband, Adam, and said it took six or more times before she felt it was good enough. “Many times I’d have to buzz it all,” she said.
Emily had done only two men’s haircuts before that, and one was on a mannequin.
But her dad’s regular barbershop is closed, and he was in danger of not complying with military regulations that hair not touch his ears or collar, Emily explained. Her dad is Col. M. Lee Hartley Jr., commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard.
The family ordered a hair clipper and shears online, and then moved the kitchen table to set up a work area with plenty of natural light.
“I was really nervous,” said Emily, who wanted the haircut to be perfect.
“I was kind of freaking out because I couldn’t get it to blend,” she said. So her mom, Kristin, contacted Lindsey for help. “We were all able to work together to get it done,” Emily said.
“I was going around my dad’s head with the clippers and trying to do what she was telling me to do, and my mom followed me around the head with the camera so that way Ms. Lindsey could see what I was doing,” Emily said. Her dad was able to tell her by feel how the scooping motions required for the blending were going, and her big sister, Haley, offered encouragement, too.
“Blending is a difficult technique to master, and it takes lots of practice,” Emily said. “I hope I get more opportunities to practice.”
Her dad was so happy with the result that he not only handed her $20 but also gave her a day off, a break from pressure washing the deck.
Finding career
Emily is one of at least three seniors in Lindsey’s class continuing on to cosmetology school.
At Heritage she was able to try different programs of study, starting with culinary arts. “If you don’t like it, it’s only a semester long and you can try something new,” she noted of the opportunities.
When Emily took her first cosmetology class as a junior, she said, “I fell in love with it.”
“I like being able to work with my hands,” she said. “I also like the aspect of being able to help somebody and provide a service for them and leave them with a newfound confidence in themselves.”
Emily has known since elementary school working on science and social studies projects that working with her hands is most fulfilling to her. “My favorite part was always making the model,” she said.
“I find it a lot more rewarding to be able to do something with my hands and say, ‘Yes, I did that,’ than write a five-page paper and get an A on it,” Emily said.
Before spring break, she and her classmates gave hand massages and manicures to residents at Shannondale senior living center, and in February she had started spending 10 hours a week at Salon Azure in the high school’s work-based learning program.
Closures because of the coronavirus pandemic cut that short, but because of the classes at HHS, Emily will start the Tennessee School of Beauty with at least 300 hours toward the 1,500 required for a cosmetology license.
“I adore Miss Lindsey,” Emily said. “She is a phenomenal teacher,” someone who knows what it’s like to be a cosmetology student and work in the profession.
HHS grad
Lindsey is a 2005 graduate of the HHS cosmetology program, continued on to beauty school and worked in a salon for 11 years before taking the teaching position three years ago when Shelia McMillan retired.
Lindsey said she initially didn’t want to teach but prayed about it and, “this is a calling by God.”
When word came in March that schools would remain closed after spring break because of the pandemic and move to distance learning, Lindsey admitted thinking, “How in the world do you expect me to teach cosmetology from home?”
Even her Cosmetology 1 students usually would be doing a lot of hands-on work after spring break, learning how to do things like section hair to create a road map, set hair with rollers and even thermal styling with a flat iron and hair curler.
Her Cosmetology 3 students spend much of their time with hands-on work, from facials to hair coloring.
Students start working on a mannequin, often called “Debra,” and when Lindsey knows they are ready, they move on to classmates. Working with a human is easier, Lindsey said. “It’s a treat for them to work on each other.”
While the students are home, she encourages them to practice if they have a safe way to do it.
These days many moms and grandmothers are asking the teens to trim their hair at home, while salons are closed. If the student doesn’t feel comfortable, Lindsey reminds them that one of the lessons they talk about in class is, “It’s OK to say no.”
Tech ready
Lindsey is thankful now that when she began at Heritage, teacher Lynette Cottrell encouraged her to use tools such as Google Classroom. “She really pushed me to use the technology in front of me,” Lindsey said.
Technology trainer Jeff Nuchols showed her how to create videos with Screencastify. “Once I learned, I was like, ‘This is great stuff,’” she said.
Lindsey recorded herself three times and edited a video lesson for this week on how to blow dry hair, revising it to better explain the techniques. “I can’t stand there and be hand over hand like I do in class,” she noted.
“This is a time to push us to our limits a little bit in getting out of our comfort zones and learning how to use some new tools,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed it a little bit, more than I expected.”
She’s also asking her students for feedback to improve her online lessons. Even when students return to school, Lindsey realizes that what she learns now can help her create lessons for a substitute teacher to deliver if she has to be out of class one day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.