Heritage High School’s Class of 2020 had to wait more than two months for graduation, but for the first time in more than 20 years, the ceremony was held on campus Friday, July 24.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, the ceremony for the 337 graduates was postponed from May and moved from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville to Jack Renfro Stadium on the HHS campus, with limited seating for distancing.
Jake Jones, who was HHS principal for five years before becoming Blount County’s assistant director of schools this summer, opened the ceremony.
Director Rob Britt thanked the graduates for their patience and perseverance in a school year that saw buildings shut down for the final nine weeks because of the pandemic.
Other speakers included Valedictorians Will Stallions and Michael Boisture and Salutatorian Shawn Frost.
