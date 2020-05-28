Many celebrations this spring became drive-thru parades because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but marking Randy Byrd’s retirement from Heritage High School that way on Wednesday, May 27, was particularly appropriate.
Byrd has taught auto body and collision repair at HHS since March 1982, and a few of his friends’ classic cars and trucks were among more than two dozen vehicles that drove past the school with signs and balloons for the surprise.
His career was really about the kids, though, not the cars.
“He was a father figure to a lot of kids,” said son Randy Byrd II, who with brother Josh Byrd and other family members led the procession at Heritage for their dad.
“He didn’t just teach auto body; he taught them about life,” Josh Byrd said.
“He cared about the kids on a personal level,” added nephew Joe Byrd, a former Byrd student and now the collision repair teacher at William Blount High School.
Former student Tyler Cagle agreed. While Byrd may seem rough and gruff on the outside, Cagle said, “He’s a big teddy bear at heart.”
“He was definitely in it for the students, whether they go into auto body or not. He wants them to succeed in life,” Cagle said, and students could call him any time for any reason. “He’d be there to do anything for you.”
Cagle placed fifth in automobile repair at the national SkillsUSA competition his junior year, and Byrd’s students frequently placed well in competitions including the Tennessee Valley Fair, Top Wrench and SkillsUSA. In 2019, his student Ethan Webb placed third in the nation at SkillsUSA in collision repair technology.
“He’s very transparent with kids, and kids respect that,” said Jake Jones, who is transitioning from Heritage High School principal to assistant director of Blount County Schools this summer.
“He made a huge impact on kids here at Heritage High School and in this community,” Jones said.
Asked why he left a job at the Hines auto body shop for the classroom nearly four decades ago, Byrd said simply, “Kids.”
“I wanted to help somebody learn the trade,” he added.
Yet the most important thing he tried to teach, he said, was dignity. “Don’t do anything to hurt your reputation,” Byrd said.
“I talked to them about the Lord. I had a kid get saved in my classroom,” he said, emotions welling. “Somebody said you shouldn’t do that. That was an opportunity to witness, and I took it.”
When Heritage High School opened, Byrd opted to stay at Porter for his senior year, graduating in 1978 before attending the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
When he arrived at Heritage to teach at the age of 24, he said, he was given a key, a rolebook and shown the class. The first two years were rough, “but I had good mentors,” he said with tears in his eyes.
Those included his former building trades teacher at Porter, Leon Myers, who was at the ceremony this week, and Johnny Baldwin.
Byrd has been a mentor, too. The new assistant principal for career and technical education at HHS, Holly Whitehead said, “He’s kind of like my work dad.”
Retired teacher Janice Livingston noted that Byrd worked with her to raise more than $22,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a “Cruisin’ for the Cure” car show.
Teaching this spring was different, moving online as the school buildings remained closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. “You had to get creative,” Byrd said, and one of the assignments he gave students was to wash a car and submit photos from before, during and after.
Jeb Davis took Byrd’s class as a 16-year-old because he wanted to paint his truck but found a career. When Davis graduated in 2014, he said, “I went straight to work, and I’ve been working every since.”
Byrd’s former students are working in shops across the Knoxville area, Davis said.
The teacher is proud of students who came in knowing nothing about the trade but left with a feeling of accomplishment, but said he treasures most the students who decades after leaving his classroom thank him for the impact he made on their lives.
While Byrd is retiring as a teacher, he still hopes to continue being involved with kids in some way.
