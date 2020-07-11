Seniors received free supplies aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus during a drive-thru Senior Resource Expo outside the Home Instead Senior Care’s Maryville office Saturday morning.
Home Instead owner Rebecca Kiger along with Community Relations Director Jackson Blankenbeckler handed senior supply packs as attendees’ cars entered the expo. The supplies included hand sanitizer, disposable masks, gloves, a local senior directory and other resources aimed at helping seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the items given out will save the seniors a trip to a crowded store, Kiger said.
“These are things that they would normally have to go out into the community and get on their own,” Kiger said, “but now they’ve got them all in one area safely.”
During the event, seniors also received information from vendors on what services are available in Blount County.
“With everything that’s going on, how do we get these resources to seniors,” Blankenbeckler asked. “How do we distribute this information in a controlled environment while taking all the safety precautions?”
The answer was by creating the drive-thru expo with booths that included representatives from Blount County Office on Aging, Franklin and Kyle Elder Law, Care Patrol, Comet MD, Mobility City, Senior Needs, Intelliplan Retirement and Financial Services and the University of Tennessee Extension Service.
Home Instead Senior Care is a non-medical, in-home care provider that has been providing services to Blount, Loudon, Monroe and McMinn counties for 14 years.
Before the new coronavirus restrictions, Home Instead would have helped distribute information by handing out pamphlets at Second Harvest Food Bank, setting up booths at indoor expos and setting up a table at the Everett Senior Center.
Blankenbeckler noted all of those events often were crowded.
“Social distancing was just not practical,” he said. “So we’re doing it this way.”
People started showing up shortly before the event began on Saturday, but a few also came to the Maryville office as early as Wednesday looking for the expo.
“So there’s obviously a need for it and a community interest,” Blankenbeckler said.
There was a constant line of cars during the two-hour event, and it took about 25 minutes for a driver to finish the route.
Kiger added the open-air Senior Resource Expo doubled as a way for seniors to get out and socialize in a safe manner. All the vendors wore masks while speaking with drivers. Many of the seniors slowly cruised through the booths, and they sported face coverings as well.
Patrick Bowen, who owns the local Care Patrol with his wife, spoke to the drivers about what his business offers. Care Patrol is a service that helps families place senior relatives in the appropriate senior citizen residential facility. Those facilities include assisted living, independent apartments and retirement homes.
“It’s a free service that can give (families) unfiltered information so they can make a fully formed decision,” Bowen said.
There are 65 residential living facilities in Blount County, and with the many choices available it can be overwhelming for a family to decide, he said. Care Patrol doesn’t charge families for its services because the business receives a portion of the first month’s rent when a resident is placed.
Tennessee state Rep. Bob Ramsey showed up to the drive-thru event donning an orange Tennessee Vols mask.
Ramsey sits on the Blount County Senior Action Council and said he wanted to interact with citizens who offer Blount County senior services.
“I wanted to come say ‘thank you’ to everybody,” Ramsey said.
He opted to walk to each booth rather than drive through the expo. Ramsey also wanted to help connect people who offer senior services with state resources.
{p dir=”ltr”}“One of our few pleasures in life is connecting people with services available at the state level,” he said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Shelly Robinson, a volunteer at Blount Memorial Hospital’s home health service, drove through the booths. She attended the event more to support Home Instead’s efforts rather than needing any supplies or information, although she did note she is taking care of her husband, who has Alzheimer’s disease.
{p dir=”ltr”}With the culture changing to implement social distancing in almost all aspects of life, Robinson said the drive-thru expo was a great way to keep attendees safe.
{p dir=”ltr”}“We’re all making adjustments, and this is one of the adjustments,” Robinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.