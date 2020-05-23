In Blount County — and across the United States — large Memorial Day events at cemeteries were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While there won’t be in-person celebrations, there are still ways to recognize fallen veterans on the upcoming Monday holiday, said Nathan Weinbaum, Blount County’s veterans service officer.
“(P)eople can still do their part remembering and honoring those who died for the freedoms we enjoy in America,” Weinbaum said. “The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day (Monday, May 25) for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in military service to the United States.”
After 55 straight years of hosting a Memorial Day program, the United Veterans of Blount County organization won’t hold its annual event.
“For the first time (that we know of), the United Veterans of Blount County Memorial Day program will be canceled due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic,” Weinbaum said. “It would be very hard to maintain physical distancing at such a large-scale event. Each year, many of our attendees are over the age of 70, and it’s not worth putting their health at risk.”
During the annual ceremony, dignitaries often called out the names of retired veterans/active duty residents of Blount County who died within the past year.
Even though there will be no recognition of these individuals at an official event, Weinbaum noted residents can still visit cemeteries and memorials as a way to honor the fallen. Technology also can be used to remember Americans who died while serving in the U.S. military.
“I encourage those who use social media to post about a local hero who has died for our country,” Weinbaum said. “We look forward to next year when we can gather as a group on Memorial Day to remember and honor those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.”
Another cancellation
New Providence Cemetery in downtown Maryville hosted its first Memorial Day observance last year, but there won’t be a second annual event.
Troop 219 — Blount County’s all-girl Boy Scouts of America troop that was founded in 2019 — helped out at the cemetery’s inaugural ceremony by posting the colors.
Scoutmaster Jennifer Varner said she and her scouts are disappointed they couldn’t help out again.
“It was really an awesome thing to be a part of,” Varner said. “It was the first time any of the soldiers in that cemetery were honored. It’s very sad we weren’t able to do it this year.”
Without an in-person event, Varner is encouraging her troop members to use the internet to remember veterans by visit scouting.org, and participating in “A Scout Salute to Fallen Heroes” program.
The online program encourages scouts to write tributes for veterans who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While writing online tributes is one way the scouts can honor veterans, Varner also is asking her scouts to place flags in their own yards instead of going to cemeteries Monday.
A tough decision
The annual Memorial/Decoration Day Celebration on Memorial Day at Cedar Lawn Cemetery on Kings Court in Alcoa was also canceled, said the Rev. Willa Estell. The event is usually hosted by the Beloved Community Outreach Foundation Inc. and Foothills Funeral Home.
“Because of everything that’s happening, we have canceled it for this year,” Estell said with a sigh. “We’re disappointed, but we’re doing what we need to do.”
Estell explained the annual event draws too much of a crowd, and she didn’t feel it was possible to host the gathering safely with the coronavirus still spreading. She noted that families may still show up at the cemetery to decorate graves with flowers and flags on the upcoming holiday.
Estell recommended those who do show up practice social distancing, go during less crowded times and wear a mask.
“Even though the numbers for Blount County are relativity low, all it takes is one person for things to spread,” she said. “Use wisdom: It’s a huge day for us to remember, but we just want people to be safe.”
In Blount County as of Friday, May 22, 78 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, with three deaths and eight active cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s website. Statewide, 19,394 people have tested positive for the coronavirus with 315 Tennesseans dying from the disease.
Estell wishes they could have hosted the Memorial Day event, but knows canceling it was the right decision.
“We are definitely going to miss that celebration. It won’t be the same as it used to be,” Estell said. “Things are different now, but they can still honor their loved ones by putting things and flowers out — and definitely wear a mask.”
