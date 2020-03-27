While Blount County’s small businesses are finding a variety of ways to adapt to the economic fallout from COVID-19, large local companies also are trying to figure out how to manage employees and resources during a time when supply and demand is seizing up, and social distancing is changing the work environments.
Some of the county’s top employers including Arconic, Newell Brands’ Rubbermaid, Clayton Homes and Blount Memorial Hospital are managing the crisis in different ways, but all of them are having to adapt with daily changes in the economic and social landscape.
Together, these five companies comprise some of the top non-education economic drivers in the county — currently employing thousands of residents, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
Schedules and social distancing
“We’re in constant contact with (each of Blount’s manufacturing companies),” Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir said. “And the message we’re getting from them is they’re alternating a lot of work schedules to stay up with production.”
Muir said a lot of these companies are dealing with significant distribution backup. With borders closed and supply chains crippled, manufacturers are slowing operations.
DENSO announced last week it would close in order to sanitize the facilities. Days later, Andrew Rickerman from DENSO corporate communications confirmed that the facilities would remain closed until Friday, March 27.
According to an email shared with DENSO employees on March 24, only “limited, minimal areas” still would be working. The email said these areas would have additional protection measures.
Similarly, Arconic officials announced Thursday that Tennessee Operations plants would reduce work schedules for most hourly employees.
“This reduction in hours will enable us to keep all crews working, which will allow us to quickly increase volume as customers come back online,” Arconic spokeswoman Christy Newman said, adding the move would be conducive to sanitization measures as well.
Rubbermaid is adapting by staggering shifts in order to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing.
Newell Brands Senior Manager of External Communications Danielle Clark emailed The Daily Times that “front-line” manufacturing plant employees are working in more sanitized conditions and have been offered a bank of emergency paid sick days.
Clayton Homes did not reply to The Daily Times’ request for comment on how its operations have changed since the outbreak began.
The outlier of these top employers is Blount Memorial Hospital.
BMH announced March 23 that one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had not worked in the hospital since March 17 and was put into isolation, said Josh West, BMH public relations manager.
West also said no protocol has changed for BMH employees since one of its employees tested positive. Only employees and medical personnel in patient care areas currently are required to wear masks.
‘Rolling again’
Even with each business trying to figure out a path forward in a moment when the economy’s heartbeat is slowing, Muir said there are hopes that, in two weeks from now, normalcy will begin to return.
The Partnership is creating many opportunities for people to find jobs in Blount while closures continue — including a Facebook group advertising opportunities.
“That’s kind of our mode of operations right now; we’re reaching out to employers to find out their needs and help them help their employees,” Muir said. “Once this cycle runs through — hopefully quickly — they can bring those people back to work and we can start things rolling again.”
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Thursday afternoon 6,854 people had applied for unemployment in East Tennessee during the week of March 15-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.