Investors should be particularly cautious of a surge of fraudulent investment schemes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday.
According to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Securities Division, fraudulent schemes will grow in number amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“Retail investors must remain vigilant and protect themselves from new schemes tied to COVID-19 and recent economic developments,” a TCDI release said. “TDCI’s Securities Division suggests investors stay clear of anything sounding too good to be true.”
The TCDI is warning against schemes in which people are claiming to have a “magic cure” or early access to COVID-19 vaccines.
In an email sent to The Daily Times with the subject line, “Do you have corona Virus, do you need a cure? We have a cure,” the sender claimed to be able to offer “100% protection” against the virus by selling African herbs.
“You should not send money or make payments over the phone to anyone claiming they can prevent COVID-19, have a vaccine or other preventive medicine,” the TCDI release states.
People claiming an association with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization, or individuals offering “expert” medical advice or claiming to be government officials, are most likely scammers, according to the TDCI.
“These emails may look real and sound good, but any unsolicited emails that have attachments and web links can point to dangerous websites and malicious attachments that can steal information from your computer, lock it up for ransom or steal your identity,” the release stated. “Don’t do it.”
The TCDI is also warning against schemes that claim to raise money for companies manufacturing surgical masks and gowns and producing ventilators and other medical equipment.
“The schemes often appear legitimate because they draw upon current news, medical reports and social and political developments,” the release stated.
Investors can expect to see scammers promote “safe” investments with “guaranteed returns” — claiming that the investments are tied to real estate, oil, gas, gold, silver and other commodities.
“Scammers may also take advantage of the decline in the public securities markets by selling fraudulent investments in gold, silver and other commodities that are not tied to the stock market,” the release stated.
The TDCI also anticipates scammers will use “get-rich-quick” schemes that guarantee returns that can be used to pay for rent, utilities or other expenses.
Investors can check this information using the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investment Adviser Public Disclosure database or the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s BrokerCheck.
Before investing in a product, the TCDI advises investors to visit www.tn.gov/commerce/securities-divi sion.html or contact the Securities Division directly.
