JCPenney plans to shutter forever at the Foothills Mall, but a date for the closure was not announced late Thursday.
The company plans to close 154 stores, including the only one in Blount County, and will take 10-16 weeks to complete the closures as part of its bankruptcy plan, a press release issued late Thursday states.
The company’s public relations department did not return a call earlier in the day from The Daily Times, which was inquiring about the closures.
Foothills Mall temporarily closed on March 19 because of the coronavirus pandemic and reopened May 1, according to a press release sent April 29 by Tia Spires, marketing manager for the mall. JCPenney, however never reopened its doors. A “Temporarily Closed” sign remains taped to the store’s entrance.
JCPenney officials said on May 15 that it had voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As part of that filing, JCPenney entered into a restructuring support agreement with its lenders, and the filing will help the company strengthen its financial position, the press release states.
The company will close its underperforming stores as a way to focus on its locations with better sales, and also focus its efforts on the company’s online offerings store at jcp.com, the statement said.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney, said in the release. “I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”
A list of store closures can be found on the JCPenney’s blog at https://com panyblog.jcpnewsroom.com/storeclosings/.
