John Sevier Elementary still cheered for its third graders moving on to intermediate school, but with school buildings closed because of COVID-19, the celebration moved outside this year.
Like many other schools, JSE moved this year-end celebration to a drive-thru format Tuesday night.
Principal Brandee Easterly explained that the “Third Grade Clap” is a tradition at all three Maryville elementary schools.
Usually on the last day of school, the students from kindergarten through second grade, staff and faculty line the hallways, clapping and cheering as each class of third graders walks through the halls for the last time to their buses or parent pickup.
This year parents lined up their vehicles at East Maryville Baptist Church and drove the main loop in front of the school while JSE faculty and staff applauded them.
