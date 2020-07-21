CHART: Active COVID-19 active cases in region on July 21, 2020

This chart reflects the increase in active cases over the three-week period between June 30 and July 21. Active cases are determined by subtracting deaths and recovered numbers from the total positives to provide an indicator of how many people in each county that were tested and received a positive result are still able to transmit COVID-19. The region (orange) is defined as Blount County and its bordering counties of Knox, Loudon, Monroe and Sevier, which are represented by the colored lines. The number of active cases has tripled in three weeks from 759 to 2,269, reflecting that the infection rate is now outpacing the rates of recovery that were nearly equal on daily basis during May as the curve flattened in our region. SOURCE: Tenn. Dept. of Health

 Marcus Fitzsimmons | The Daily Times

Confirmed Cases (New cases added as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)

BLOUNT: 592 (+54) out of 11,126 (+458) tested

Deaths: 7 (0) | Recovered: 301 (+19) | Active: 284 (+35)

BORDERING COUNTIES: 4,345 (+227) | Knox: 2,539 (+126) | Loudon: 437 (+29) |Monroe: 213 (+28) | Sevier: 1,156 (+44) Deaths: 32 (-) | Recovered: 2,328 (+100) | Active: 1,985 (+127)

TENNESSEE: 81,944 (+2,190) out of 1,237,411 (+23,028) tested

Deaths: 871 (+24) | Recovered: 47,852 (+1,878) |

Hospitalized: 3,798 (+86) | Active: 33,221 (+288)

