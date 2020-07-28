Confirmed Cases (New cases added as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)
TENNESSEE: 99,044 (+2,555) positive tests.
The state’s website could not provide any further details as of Tuesday evening, stating “The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 99,044 as of July 28, 2020. We have encountered a technical disruption that has delayed the reporting of some of the daily data points. We will post the complete data set as soon as it is available. We are working diligently to improve our systems and provide accurate and updated reports about the status of COVID-19 in Tennessee.”
The Daily Times will try to provide updated daily stats when the state makes them available.
