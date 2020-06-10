COVID-19 Active cases: Blount vs. surrounding counties

This chart reflects the active number of COVID-19 cases in the region. The red bars at bottom indicate Blount's active case count by day. The orange line represents the total active cases in Knox, Loudon, Monroe and Sevier counties on those same days. SOURCE: Tenn. Dept. of Health

 Marcus Fitzsimmons | The Daily Times

Confirmed Cases (New cases added as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)

BLOUNT: 96 (0) out of 3,526 (-489) tested*

Deaths: 3 (0) | Recovered: 80 (0) | Active: 13 (0)

BORDERING COUNTIES: 927 (32) | Knox: 500 (+9) | Loudon: 174 (+3) | Monroe: 75 (0) | Sevier: 178 (+20)

Deaths: 11 (0) | Recovered: 663 (+14) | Active: 253 (+18)

TENNESSEE: 27,869 (+344) out of 528,635 (+7,438) tested

Deaths: 436 (+1) | Recovered: 18,516 (+503) | Hospitalized: 1,990 (+16) | Active: 8,917 (-160)

* The Daily Times has requested information about why more than 450 negative test were removed for the county's total in Wednesday's state report. No answers had been provided by press time.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.