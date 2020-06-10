Confirmed Cases (New cases added as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)
BLOUNT: 96 (0) out of 3,526 (-489) tested*
Deaths: 3 (0) | Recovered: 80 (0) | Active: 13 (0)
BORDERING COUNTIES: 927 (32) | Knox: 500 (+9) | Loudon: 174 (+3) | Monroe: 75 (0) | Sevier: 178 (+20)
Deaths: 11 (0) | Recovered: 663 (+14) | Active: 253 (+18)
TENNESSEE: 27,869 (+344) out of 528,635 (+7,438) tested
Deaths: 436 (+1) | Recovered: 18,516 (+503) | Hospitalized: 1,990 (+16) | Active: 8,917 (-160)
* The Daily Times has requested information about why more than 450 negative test were removed for the county's total in Wednesday's state report. No answers had been provided by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.