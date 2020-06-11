COVID-19 Active cases: Blount vs. surrounding counties

This chart reflects the active number of COVID-19 cases in the region as of the 3 p.m. state report on Thursday, June 11. The large orange area reflects the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the region of Blount and its bordering counties. Knox, Loudon, Monroe and Sevier Counties are individually tracked with colored lines.Blount’s active case count by day is reflected in the red bars at bottom. SOURCE: Tenn. Dept. of Health

Confirmed Cases (New cases added as of 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)

BLOUNT: 97 (1) out of 4,338 (812) tested

Deaths: 3 (0) | Recovered: 82 (2) | Active: 12 (-1)

BORDERING COUNTIES: 944 (17) | Knox: 511 (11) | Loudon: 174 (0) | Monroe: 75 (0) | Sevier: 184 (6)

Deaths: 12 (1) | Recovered: 674 (11) | Active: 258 (5)

TENNESSEE: 28,340 (471) out of 535,096 (6,461) tested

Deaths: 441 (5) | Recovered: 18,922 (406) | Hospitalized: 2,011 (21) | Active: 8,977 (60)

