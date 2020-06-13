Editor's note: Blount, Knox and Monroe counties' negative numbers fix an error in Saturday's numbers caused by the way Tennessee tallies cases. The positive cases published in Saturday's edition were positive PCR tests, which detect antigens, rather than listing confirmed and suspected cases.
Confirmed Cases (New cases added by 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)
BLOUNT: 103 (-22) out of 4,778 (+2) tested
Deaths: 3 (0) | Recovered: 88 (0) | Active: 12 (-22)
BORDERING COUNTIES: 1050 (-49) | Knox: 539 (-67) | Loudon: 196 (+5) | Monroe: 86 (-5) | Sevier: 229 (18)
Deaths: 12 (0) | Recovered: 738 (+23) | Active: 300 (-72)
TENNESSEE: 29,541 (+415) out of 601,161 (+6,201) tested
Deaths: 472 (+4) | Recovered: 19,731 (+306) | Hospitalized: 2,073 (+24) | Active: 9,338 (+105)
