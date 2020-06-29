Confirmed Cases ( as of 3 p.m. Monday, June 29, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)
BLOUNT: 162 out of 6,577 tested
Deaths: 3 | Recovered: 126 | Active: 33
BORDERING COUNTIES: 1,907 | Knox: 947 | Loudon: 254 | Monroe: 118 | Sevier: 588
Deaths: 13 | Recovered: 1218 | Active: 676
TENNESSEE: 42,297 out of 776,858 tested
Deaths: 592 | Recovered: 26,962 | Hospitalized: 2,599 | Active: 14,743
Increases and decreases in cases were not included by the state due to a lack of data available for June 28. According to the TDH, COVID-19 data was not reported due to “an unplanned shutdown of the state surveillance system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.