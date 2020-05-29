The Blount County Justice Center will reopen for court and other business Monday, June 1, although rules will be in place for an indefinite period to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Individuals who are scheduled for a court appearance will be allowed inside the courtroom, according to a press release from the Blount County Justice Center. Other individuals will be allowed in only if they have business with one of the offices in the building.
Deputies will check names at the front door to see who is on the court docket. Temperature checks will be required before entering.
A clear bag policy will be in effect. No purses, backpacks or bags will be allowed into the building. Cell phones also are not allowed inside the center.
The Sheriff’s Office asks individuals to adhere to social distancing guidelines by staying at least 6 feet apart from other individuals while inside, and not to gather in groups. Masks are encouraged, but not required.
