Kroger pharmacies will receive COVID-19 vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan, the company announced Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Pharmacy workers will “begin administering the vaccine in its 115 pharmacies across Tennessee in accordance with the state and local health departments rollout plan,” a Kroger press release states.
The release does not say when the pharmacies will receive the vaccines.
People ages 65 and older as well as those in Phases 1a or 1b of the state’s vaccination plan qualify for a vaccine.
To make a vaccination appointment, visit kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320.
