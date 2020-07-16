Retailers and banks in East Tennessee are reporting shortages of coins — following a national trend that has erupted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBBC Bank Chief Operations Officer Heidi Carriero said she received an email from the Federal Reserve in mid-June telling the bank to order fewer coins.
“The Federal Reserve informed us,” she said. “We adjusted our orders. We ordered as much as we could so we could build our supply.”
In the email to Carriero, the Reserve said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced it to reduce its staff members, which has affected its ability to create new coins. Additionally, the number of coins in circulation has been minimized because of business closures, the email explained.
“Between businesses being closed and not shipping their excess to the Federal Reserve,” Carriero said, “the Federal Reserve didn’t have the coins to send out.”
However, Carriero said, the Reserve now has given CBBC the go-ahead to order its normal number of coins.
“We did just hear later last week or earlier this week that those numbers have now increased,” she said.
Carriero added that CBBC, which operates exclusively in Blount and Knox counties, hasn’t had an issue with their customers in terms of doling out change.
Banks have had less of a problem because they get coins in; whereas, retail entities give out coins, Carriero said.
“Some of the grocery stores have had more of an issue,” she said. “I think those are the types of businesses who have seen it.”
Such has been the case for Kroger, according to Melissa Eads, community relations manager for the grocery chain.
In an email, Eads said Blount County stores will join Krogers nationwide in limiting the number of coins distributed.
“(The shortage) impacts anyone that accepts cash payment,” Eads said. “At Kroger, we are implementing several creative solutions to minimize the impact to our customers.”
Kroger will no longer give out change at in-person checkout stations. Rather, totals will be rounded up to the next dollar. Then, the clerk will allow the customer to choose whether to apply the change to their Kroger Value Cards or donate to the grocery chain’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation.
The foundation “supports hunger relief efforts across the communities we serve,” Eads explained.
If the customers opt out of the donation, they can redeem the amount put on the Value Card during their next transaction.
“We know this is an inconvenience for our customers and we appreciate their patience,” Eads said. “The Treasury Department expects the shortage to diminish as more regions of the country reopen.”
Customers also will be able to pay with other forms of payment besides cash, Eads said. Those who use self-checkout stations still will receive change.
The benefit of not handing out change could be significant.
Though COVID-19 cannot be contracted through the skin, reducing the number of items a person touches can help prevent the spread of the virus, said Gail Harmon, assistant regional director of the Tennessee Department of Health’s East Tennessee Region.
“From a public health perspective, COVID-19 is a respiratory illness and is not contracted by penetrating the skin,” she emailed. “However, it is what you do with your hands after handling the money.”
While Harmon did not speak definitively to whether the virus is transmitted via money transfer or if reducing coin distribution would slow the spread of COVID-19, she said TDH encourages people to continue taking precautions outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“To help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” she said, “we recommend everyone practice good hand hygiene, make a conscious effort not to touch their face, wear a mask and practice social distance.”
Kroger, along with CVS, Target, Walmart and Sam’s Club, also has implemented a mask mandate for its stores.
