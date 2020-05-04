Blount Countians might have experienced reduced hours at their 9-to-5 jobs, but they have been busy cleaning out yards, basements and attics in the meantime, according to numbers from the Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill.
Solid Waste Manager Kelly Hembree said activity at the landfill has jumped 36% in April compared to the same month in 2019.
Before that, in March, it had risen around 30%, causing long lines of traffic backed up to Big Springs Road.
“(They’re) cleaning out, doing remodel jobs, building flower beds, they’re just doing everything,” Hembree said. “Everybody’s at home so they’re just doing home things.”
She said the landfill didn’t foresee the influx of dumping over the past two months. “We thought everybody would be sheltering in place,” she said. “But apparently, coming here, they’re socially distanced, so they didn’t see a problem with it. Of course, we’re essential and we’re open.”
It has been stressful for employees, Hembree said, adding the danger of the virus, combined with the influx of visitors, has not been easy. No employees have left and only a few have had to work overtime.
But garbage dropoff is not slowing and Hembree suggests people without garbage service sign up for it.
There are about 15 private haulers in the county, according to a listing on Keep Blount Beautiful’s website.
Carl Walker is one of them. He owns Carl’s Garbage Service, which boasts around 8,000 customers countywide.
His dumping fee for March was $4,850. “With people being confined the whole month of April, I would say my dumping bill is going to be way higher than that,” Walker said.
He added he was in the process of writing a letter to his customers explaining he could only take three bags for the time being: That’s what the service normally takes, but standards were changed because of high demand during COVID-19.
Drivers have been picking up so much trash they’ve had to make an average three trips a day instead of the standard two.
“For $4.50 a week, I can’t pick up a truckload,” Walker said. He’ll make the final decision when he sees his next dumping bill.
Walker said these increased rates meant he and his wife would have to stop taking pay momentarily so that he can continue to provide a check for 18 employees. The two may have to dip into personal funds to make up for expected losses.
He also said he’s afraid people won’t be able to pay in the coming months. Some have already told him they may have to cancel because of lost income.
“One called up this morning and said ‘I’m on disability and I haven’t gotten my stimulus check yet. But I’ll pay you when I get it,’” he said.
Walker said he’s probably not going up on price and so far the service has not lost revenue, but the future is murky. A lot is hanging on how much his costs ends up.
“Fortunately, most garbage fees aren’t that expensive,” Hembree noted, explaining how a rise in needs could effect the landfill’s financial future. “Most of them are around $18 to $20. I don’t think that will bankrupt anyone.” But she said she wouldn’t be surprised if haulers increased fees.
“They can’t continue to eat that and continue to make a profit,” she said. “But as far as we go, we’re doing well right now. ... That’s assuming a lot of our permit haulers will be able to pay us, assuming their customers will be able to pay them.”
Tennessee businesses steadily are reopening in May despite the rising number of positive coronavirus cases as more and more testing becomes available.
