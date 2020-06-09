Though state mandates are lightening up and local businesses have been given the go-ahead to reopen, many large Blount County employers still are erring on the side of caution to ensure their employees are safe from the coronavirus.
Some of the county’s top employers including DENSO, Newell Brands’ Rubbermaid, Clayton Homes and Blount Memorial Hospital have reported positive cases of the virus in their employees.
Of these, Newell Brands in Maryville has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases among its workforce.
The first positive case in the plant on West Lamar Alexander Parkway was confirmed by a company spokeswoman on May 26. A week later, the company reported the total number of positive cases had risen to 13.
In response to the positive cases, the company said for one day, Newell shut down operations in the areas in which the infected employees worked.
But according to the spokeswoman, who didn’t want to be identified, Newell had been taking precautions long before the plant’s outbreak in late May and early June.
“Our ‘front-line’ employees who work in our manufacturing plants, like the one in Maryville, are essential to our company’s operations and we are taking every precaution to ensure their health and safety in the workplace, including staggering shifts, ensuring employees follow physical distancing recommendations, compartmentalizing sections of facilities and increasing cleaning and sanitation,” the spokeswoman emailed on March 24.
Clayton Homes, located off Clayton Road in Maryville, also began taking safety precautions around the beginning of the pandemic.
On March 20, Clayton became the first company in Blount County to report a positive case of the virus in an employee.
Since the initial case, Clayton spokeswoman Caitlyn Crosby told The Daily Times that two other employees had tested COVID-positive.
“Since March, there have only been three positive cases of COVID-19 among our home office team members,” Crosby emailed. “In the most recent positive case, the team member had been telecommuting and had not been back in the office since March.”
To keep the number of cases low, Clayton Homes only has 30% of its employees currently working in the home office building, Crosby said.
Additionally, Clayton is screening employees before they enter the building, providing them with face masks and encouraging them to participate in virtual meetings even while in the office.
“Any team member who is at risk or uncomfortable with returning to the office is able to stay home by telecommuting or taking time off,” Crosby said. “Our established internal COVID-19 task force is continuing to monitor the situation as well as provide guidance from local leaders and health officials to adjust our plan as needed.”
Days after Clayton’s announcement of its first COVID case, Blount Memorial Hospital reported that one worker tested positive for the virus on March 23.
“Hospitals are not like most businesses in a community,” BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “Our cleaning protocols are different than most, and we follow them every day — not just during COVID-19. We use hospital-grade cleaning agents, and our environmental services staff have a high level of training on strict sanitation guidelines.”
To continue to protect both employees and patients, BMH has increased protective measures since Gov. Bill Lee announced businesses could reopen in May.
“We have increased the frequency of sanitizing in our high-traffic and high-touch areas throughout our system, and in some areas such as our fitness centers, we’re following additional guidelines outlined in the state’s Tennessee Pledge,” Public Relations Manager Jennie Bounds said.
Additionally, Blount Memorial began testing all pre-procedure patients for COVID on May 1. All inpatient admissions began being tested on May 4.
None of those tests has been returned positive.
Similar in number, DENSO, off Robert C. Jackson Drive in Maryville, has had only one employee test positive.
“We can confirm there was one reported case in early April in which an individual employed by a third-party staffing agency tested positive for COVID-19,” company spokesman Ander Rickerman emailed. “There have been no reported cases since that time.”
No additional information about the third-party person was available per a company policy.
Should another case of COVID occur, DENSO will follow a specific protocol — which includes hiring a third-party cleaning service for disinfection, Rickerman said.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, as of 3 p.m. June 9, Blount County had 13 active COVID-19 cases. Three people have died from the virus in Blount, and 80 have recovered.
