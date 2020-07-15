The League of Women Voters of Tennessee on Wednesday filed an amicus brief supporting the importance of allowing absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The court’s order is appropriate, lawful and necessary to secure the fundamental voting rights of all Tennesseans,” the brief states.
The league and other partners urged an appellate court to affirm a ruling by the Davidson County Chancery Court, which affirmed a temporary injunction ordered by the state of Tennessee to permit all voters to vote by mail during the pandemic.
“There is no doubt that the pandemic has made many activities more difficult,” LWVTN President Marian Ott said. “Permitting all Tennesseans to vote absentee is a reasonable accommodation to ensure appropriate access.”
