More positive cases of the coronavirus and two deaths have been announced at Life Care Center of Athens.
In a statement released Thursday, Life Care Executive Director Jeff Ricks announced that 17 more employees have tested positive for the virus — bringing the employee total to 29 — and the total number of positive cases for residents is now 58.
Testing has now been completed on 100% of residents at the facility, according to Ricks, and there are still 37 negative tests. There have been 66 negative tests among employees.
Ricks also confirmed that two residents have died as a result of the coronavirus and that two more are currently hospitalized.
“We remain in consistent communication with our medical director and local hospitals to ensure our residents are transferred if more acute care is needed,” Ricks said. “We are also checking in with their families frequently and providing as much support as possible.”
Ricks sent out his condolences to the family members of the two residents who passed away.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away as the result of COVID-19,” he said. “Our facility is a family and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19.”
All other residents who have tested positive, Ricks noted, “are receiving care in our COVID-19 isolation area from a dedicated staff. As of now, patients who test positive are separated from those who test negative.”
He added that testing has been made available to all staff members and “if an associate tests positive, they are only allowed to return to work when CDC guidelines for returning to work are met.”
Moving forward, Ricks said that keeping those involved in the situation is the primary focus for Life Care.
“At Life Care Center of Athens, residents are — and have always been — our highest priority,” he said. “We’ll continue to provide regular updates to state and local officials, as well as to family members who are concerned about the health and safety of their loved ones.”
He added that the facility is consistently working with other county and regional agencies as they deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
“We are working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health, the Agency for Health Care Administration and the local health department to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time,” he explained. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, we have been following the latest guidelines, from both state and federal authorities, including the CDC. Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive and we extend our sincere thanks.”
Ricks also thanked those who are treating residents at Life Care Center.
“Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our residents, nursing staff and other care providers. They are on the front line of this unprecedented outbreak,” he said. “Our staff is trained in proper use of PPEs and are following all relevant guidelines in infection control. They are putting in heroic efforts to ensure that our patients are receiving the best care.”
