As the COVID-19 pandemic forces closures, local gyms and fitness centers are determined to keep members active and healthy during an uncertain time.
On March 22, Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order requiring gyms and fitness centers to close temporarily and suspend in-person services until April 6. That has been extended to April 14.
Now, local gym owners have taken to offering online classes to members.
Trey Jackson, one of the owners of CrossFit Pistol Creek, said the gym began online classes March 23 — just after Lee issued the mandate.
“We’ve got a really good community of people there. Most people average three to five days a week of CrossFitting with us, so we wanted to make sure that things maintained as much stability as possible during this time,” Jackson said in a phone interview. “Online was about the only way to do that, so we just kind of pivoted quickly and took our service and adapted to the online form as best as you can.”
CrossFit Pistol Creek is offering one live weekend class in addition to three live classes every weekday on Zoom, an online conferencing app.
The gym also added yoga classes with local yogi Amanda Hatcher on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings.
Jackson said he is aware that CrossFit — a high intensity training that often uses large props — is not easily done at home.
“Our programming takes into account that people have limited space with this equipment,” he said. “So we program it to be a lot more body weight stuff. We obviously don’t expect people to have giant Mack tires laying around the house, so we don’t use those.”
Jackson said to help the members continue toward their fitness goals, the gym also is loaning out equipment that is usable in members’ homes.
Tony Saddy, owner of Get Fit Maryville, also is lending out workout equipment to the gym’s members.
Saddy said Get Fit, which offers customized personal training, is exploring options such as Zoom and FaceTime to keep clients up to date.
Owners of The Steel Room and A Healthy Appetite also are looking at different ways to keep their customers healthy while more and more businesses shut down indefinitely.
“We’ve basically had to recreate our business,” said Christy Phelps, part-owner of the gym and restaurant.
Phelps said all of The Steel Room’s workout classes, including boot camp classes, have moved online via streaming on the business’s private Facebook page.
Phelps, along with co-owner Tiffani Taylor, posts both live workout and cooking classes.
“We can see them, and they can see us. We can converse,” Phelps said in a phone interview. “I can correct their form and give them feedback about their workout.”
A Healthy Appetite, which sells healthy meal kits, also has moved all of its food services to the restaurant’s drive-thru.
“The real bulletproof vest here against this disease and any mental health issues that could come out of it is your health and wellness,” Phelps said. “Exercise and a healthy diet play such a vital role in that. And we feel like it’s our duty as members of this community to try to bind together and keep everyone strong.”
Parker Wadman, owner of Premier Martial Arts in Maryville, also was driven to move his classes online because of a self-proclaimed duty to keep children active.
Wadman said he was moved to switch to an online system after considering how little physical exercise children are getting while out of school due to the coronavirus.
“One of the big things that I get to see all the time is how little physical education kids get in the school system,” Wadman said, “Right now with everyone home ... maybe they have the time but they don’t know what to do to get their kid engaged.”
Premier Martial Arts offers karate, taekwondo and kickboxing classes. To give as many children access to exercise as possible, Wadman has made all his classes free and public on Facebook.
“We just want to offer it to as many people as possible,” he said. “To get people moving, keep them healthy and just to give them something to do.”
