With the post-holiday COVID-19 surge drawing to an end, local health officials hope to vaccinate as many people as possible before the next expected onslaught of festivity-related infections in mid-March.
Spring break, which usually falls on the second week of March, is expected to be the source of the next coronavirus influx, Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore told the BMH board of directors during a Jan. 26 meeting.
Vaccinating as many people as possible in the weeks leading up to spring break, he said, is crucial in preventing a post-holiday surge.
“This is a great time to get people vaccinated,” he said. “This isn’t a political statement or anything like that. This is simply science. The more vaccines we get in people’s arms, the better we’re going to do as a community.”
A Tennessee Department of Health graphic that illustrates the state’s COVID-19 vaccination timeline shows that all of Phase 1a — long-term care staff and residents, health care workers, funeral and mortuary workers, first responders and corrections officers — and people ages 70 and older should have received a vaccination by March.
People in Phase 1b and 1c — first responder operations personnel, child care workers, K-12 staff, people with high-risk comorbidities and people who care for children with high-risk comorbidities — in addition to those ages 65 and older will receive their vaccines in March and April, the state’s plan estimates.
Naramore predicts that most people who want the vaccine should be able to get it by summer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states the risk of COVID-19 death and hospitalization is exponentially higher for people older than 65. People ages 85 and older are listed as being at the greatest risk.
Roughly 20% of Blount County’s population is 65 and older, U.S. Census Bureau data from 2019 shows.
Vaccinating this population, as well as other high-risk people, should be the goal of the next fews weeks, Naramore said.
“The more vulnerable people we get vaccines, the less sick people we’re going to have, the less people are going to die, the better people are gonna be,” he said.
Just short of 6% of Blount Countians — roughly 7,850 people — were vaccinated as of Jan. 25, state health department data shows. About 5,300 of those only had one dose while just more than 2,500 were fully vaccinated.
The Blount County Health Department, which is inoculating people in Phases 1a1 and 1a2 as well as those ages 75 and older, has a vaccination appointment waitlist with nearly 8,000 people on it, the sign-up website showed.
Blount Memorial, when it has enough doses, is vaccinating people ages 75 and older whose primary care physician belongs to the Blount Memorial Physicians Group. All BMH employees and volunteers who wanted and showed up for the vaccine have received it.
Naramore told board members Tuesday that the hospital had administered 7,039 shots.
“Blount Memorial stands ready to do what it can to assist the state,” Naramore said. “We’ve made it very clear that we’re willing to take additional vaccines, and we’re willing to put it in whoever the state tells us to put it in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.