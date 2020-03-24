If you are practicing social distancing but want to pick up drinks for your home, one local liquor store is offering a solution.
In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing recommendation, Green Meadow Wine and Spirits in Alcoa is offering a temporary curbside service for those who want to grab some wine, liquor or beer.
Customers can place orders with an employee sitting outside of the store, while another employee will grab the drinks for them and then help load it into their cars, General Manager Eric Harrell said.
“It’s been a real seamless process so far,” Harrell said. “We have a lot of customers that have family members at home who are older or have immune system problems and they’ve been really appreciative of the fact that they are outside and can create as much distance as they want.”
Green Meadow Wine began its curbside program March 22. It is the first liquor store in the area to implement a transaction process that emphasizes social distancing.
“Everybody is telling you that you should be doing something, and we feel like this is our something,” Harrell said. “If the volume continues, we are looking at providing a drive-thru type of service.”
Since the volume has increased at Green Meadow Wine, Harrell was able to hire someone who just lost her job as a waitress.
“We have actually been able to take on an employee who has been negatively affected and provide them with a position,” Harrell said. “We’re really happy that we needed the demand and we could have someone to fill that.”
Reserve Home of Fine Wine and Spirits in Maryville does not currently have curbside pickup, but it is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The store has reduced its hours, put in extra cleaning procedures, only allows a small number of people to enter at a time and asks customers not to touch any product they are not buying.
“We are doing everything we can think of,” store Manager Theo Jones said.
Jones said staff have discussed a curbside procedure and what they would do to best implement it.
“Blount County is a very special place, people support local business. It’s up to businesses to do the right thing for the community,” Harrell said. “We have made a modification and it’s been a success. It’s resonated really well with our customers.”
Foothills Plaza Wines and Spirits has a cash-only curbside option for those who are not wanting to enter the store physically, General Manager Gary Free said.
It also is taking precautions and using a sterilizing agent every 45 minutes to clean the store, Free said, adding Foothills is reducing store hours beginning today, March 25.
“I’ve been getting here at 7 or 7:30 to wipe down everything every morning,” Free said.
Brown’s Creek Wine and Spirits employee Cory Jones said it is offering curbside if the customer requests it. The customer will have to call in their order, and then employees will take it out to them.
Brown’s Creek in Maryville is still operating under regular business hours.
“We are wiping down everything that we can. Other than that, it’s business as usual,” Jones said. “We are playing it by ear.”
