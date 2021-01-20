Blount County long-term care facility staff and residents, who often have been coined as the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, have started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine is welcomed by local long-term care facilities, which have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases as the virus soars in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported on Jan. 15 that 320 residents and 234 staff members at nine Blount long-term care facilities had tested positive for the virus in the past 26 days.
Representatives from Asbury Place Maryville, Brookdale Browns Creek and Shannondale of Maryville told The Daily Times that the first doses of the vaccine had been administered to many of their residents and staff.
“Some of the associates have said what the vaccine brings to them … is that it’s giving them hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, that things will return to whatever the normal is,” Asbury Vice President of Tennessee Operations Melissa Fury said. “But more to the point, that families will be able to return to see their loved ones not just through a piece of glass.”
Tennessee long-term care facilities partnered with CVS Pharmacy for administration of the Moderna vaccine. CVS staff go into the facilities and give the shots with the help of the facility’s staff. CVS data showed that 2,648 doses had been administered across the state.
Asbury Place inoculated 245 residents and 97 staff members during its first vaccine clinics on Jan. 8 and 15.
Fury said some within the Asbury community have been apprehensive about the vaccine, but most were excited to receive their shots.
“For the most part, the residents have wanted it. We’ve had one or two that have an allergy or were ill, not necessarily COVID related, and chose not to take it,” Fury said. “We’ve had some associates who have declined at this point.”
The facility will host another vaccine clinic on Feb. 5, when those who received the first dose on Jan. 8 will receive the second. Any staff or residents who elected not to take the vaccine on Jan. 8 or 15 also will have the opportunity to receive a first dose.
“It’s interesting because even when we had the first clinic … some of the nervousness wasn’t even around the vaccine,” Fury said. “It was around fear of needles and things like that.”
For the most part, Fury said the prospect of a vaccine has enlivened the Asbury community.
“It really is exciting over there,” she said. “A lot of good energy around the vaccines.”
A similar excitement was felt at Brookdale Browns Creek after the facility’s first vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 19, Executive Director Alexis Resides said.
“We were so excited. The entire staff dressed up,” she said. “Our residents were so excited.”
Brookdale Browns Creek assigned a theme to the clinic: “Our shot to survive.” Staff members erected a balloon arch, decorated the facility with streamers and gave vaccine recipients party accessories.
Resides said the majority of staff and residents who were offered the vaccine chose to take it. Those who didn’t opt to get the first dose Tuesday will have an opportunity to do so at the next vaccine clinic on Feb. 15.
Brookdale Sandy Springs will host its first vaccination clinic next Thursday, Jan. 28.
Shannondale of Maryville also hosted its first vaccination clinic, on Monday, Jan. 18. More vaccines will be administered Friday, Jan. 22, said Suzie Cooper, director of nurses.
“It’s about half and half,” Cooper said about the Shannondale community’s excitement and nervousness.
As of Jan. 18, just short of 371,000 Tennesseans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. More than 25,000 of those doses were administered at long-term care facilities, TDH data shows.
The state health department also reported that 4.37% of Blount County residents — roughly 5,815 — had received the first dose of the vaccine. About 2.08%, or 2,768 people, had been fully vaccinated by Jan. 18.
“We have hope on the horizon with the arrival of vaccines,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “We’ve also been lucky enough to see less hospitalizations and loss of life in our community compared to hospitals in counties around us, in our state and across our country. We, however, can’t stop yet.”
The influx of vaccines comes as the county reckons with an increasing number of COVID-19 deaths. At least one Blount Countian has died every day from the virus between Jan. 4-19.
As of 3 p.m. Jan. 19, there were 953 active COVID-19 cases in Blount County, TDH data showed.
“We must not let our guard down. We still have COVID active in our community,” Naramore said. “We’ve seen communities that let their guard down experience a quick resurgence, which leads to a spike in new cases and hospitalizations, which can increase the potential for deaths. We’re moving in the right direction right now — we don’t want to do anything to start down any other path.”
