Local public schools are ensuring students with special needs continue to receive services while the buildings remain closed because of COVID-19.
About 14% of public school students may qualify for services under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which covers more than a dozen conditions, from autism to orthopedic impairments. The highest percentages have a learning disability or a speech or language impairment.
“We are still required to try to provide services to our students with disabilities to the extent possible, proceed with IEP (Individualized Education Programs) meetings virtually or through different means, so our goal is to support our students in their homes to the extent that we can, similarly to what we’re doing with our general education students, with a few differences,” said Amanda Vance, Blount County Schools special education supervisor.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that passed last week gives Education Secretary Betsy DeVos 30 days to send Congress her recommendations for granting flexibility under education laws including IDEA. The U.S. Department of Education already had issued guidance on March 21 saying that in this “unique and ever-changing environment” it will offer flexibility wherever possible.
Across local school districts, public schools educators sprang into action to begin planning during what was supposed to be spring break, when it became apparent the schools would remained closed. Currently the earliest they would reopen would be April 27.
Schools are striving to have meaningful educational opportunities for all students, knowing they can’t exactly duplicate what happens on campus, said Melanie Davidson, director of special projects for Maryville City Schools.
“Any and all support that we can offer, we’ll do it,” agreed Mary Beth Warwick, director of special education for Alcoa City Schools.
Warwick rolled out a plan to her teachers last Tuesday and said, “Most of my teachers had already reached out to their students.”
Educators across the local districts began calling families last week to ask what they need and even held video chats with students.
“We want to make sure that the parents know what support we have available,” Vance said. That includes help not only from the school districts but also the contractors they work with for services such as occupational and physical therapy as well as mental health support. Some options may include telephone support, or teletherapy.
“This is new to all of us, so we’re working through it together,” Vance said.
Maryville City Schools created a section within the COVID-19 page on its website as part of online resources for parents of special education students.
Already connected
Local districts had an advantage in moving to distance learning while schools are closed because they all have had one computer for every student for a few years.
BCS has been integrating technology into classrooms with even the most severely disabled students, explained Bryan Roberson, a BCS instructional coach.
“That has become a regular part of their experience,” he said.
Plus special education teachers have had access to platforms such as Google Classroom as they support students in general education classes.
Now they may be using a web conferencing platform to show a student how to work a math problem, or help a student with a reading deficiency by providing text read aloud, explained Rachel Goins, another instructional coach.
Sending materials home
“We know not everybody can work off a digital platform,” said Karen Moffatt, BCS speech pathology coordinator and assistive technology coordinator. “We’ve been talking about options.”
For example, some families may benefit from visual schedules, with pictures to help students understand what to expect during the day.
Paper packets with exercises to help students practice certain word sounds and parents track their work and progress are another option.
That’s not all, though. “A lot of kids need some physical movement or touch,” Moffatt explained, things like elastic exercise bands to pull on or inflatable balls to sit on — tactics that educators have learned over time work well with particular students.
Like an adult may need a break with a warm cup of coffee, Roberson said, some children may focus better after working with play dough or when holding a squeezable ball, for example.
For students with emotional or behavior issues, educators may send families information on activities that can help children calm themselves. “We’re trying to think of more creative ways to address that need and support the families,” Vance said.
“We’re trying to think of this as an opportunity to serve students differently,” she said, and BCS will be rolling out support for advanced learners, too.
Educators are looking ahead to planning services for the next school year as well.
“Spring is a very heavy IEP season,” Warwick said, referring to federal requirements for drafting individualized education programs for every special education student, with input from families and educators. Schools are working through issues such as sharing documents and requirements for signatures.
While schools remain closed, educators plan to check in at least weekly, asking families how things are going, what problems they may be having and what they need.
“This is an uncertain time for everybody, so we want to make sure we’re providing some different options and talking those through with families, and just being there for our families and our students,” Vance said.
“We’re going to do our best,” she said. “It may not be perfect, and we may have to make some adjustments along the way.”
